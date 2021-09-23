A South African guy is now a laughing stock on social media for his jab aimed at Nando's over their rolls

The local chap shared a funny pic with white dust all over his face, jokingly saying it was after eating the floury rolls from Mzansi's fave chicken spot, Nando's

However, many locals are laughing at him because they warned him about a spicy response from the fast-food outlet's PR team but he didn't listen

One local guy decided to hit out at Nando's and alleged that he ate their rolls and was left with a whitened face because of the flour.

Predictably, the restaurant's PR team just couldn’t just keep quiet and they headed online to return the jab. The company’s social media manager left a hilarious response to @ItsTheReal_Bizz, saying he should try his luck elsewhere.

They also say the customer must have watched a bad make-up tutorial that went horribly wrong. So, he cannot blame their delicious rolls.

Despite many social networkers finding the tweet funny, some added salt to the wound and said the guy was badly assaulted with the rolls. Nando's responded:

“Data ere Tsho! Halfway through a make-up tutorial, then you wanna blame our rolls? Wa re phaphela.”

The post reads:

@Mudai1Dark said:

“Okay ngiyayibona eye 'Nando’s roll' kodwa ubani lo??”

@BellsDori said:

“They are coming for you.”

@Dyvon_Fire said:

“You remind me of that donkey in Shrek.”

@Mshushumbane1 said:

“Those rolls are delicious with that Nando's butter and fries, I used to enjoy that combination when I was still working for Nando's back in the days.”

@SKMorwane said:

“This one didn’t eat the rolls, he was assaulted by the rolls.”

@GueyPashel said:

“This is definitely the worst picture I’ve ever seen in my life.”

@Maps118 said:

“The solution is that, if we want the flour on the rolls, they should sell it separately.”

@Spliffywp said:

“The rolls really slap.”

@Phila7696 said:

“You were warned, Nando's came for you.”

