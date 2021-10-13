Nando’s has provided another funny jab at one of their clients who unleashed a jab regarding the radio and television personality Bonang Matheba

Matheba parted ways with the company she worked with, Celebrity Services Africa, and Nando’s was asked how they missed such a big story or drama

Looking at the reactions, many social media users feel the restaurant’s PR team deserves an award for their brilliant responses

Mzansi’s restaurant, Nando's, is once again grabbing the attention of local social media users for their funny clapback at one of their clients regarding Bonang Matheba's announcement. The well-known radio and television personality headed online to share a story on developments regarding her career.

Matheba announced that she terminated her contract with CSA, Celebrity Services Africa, and the post attracted massive attention from many newspapers and her followers.

However, the food store was asked by one social media user how they missed such a big story and the PR team didn’t waste time in hitting back. Matheba announced:

“Today I announce that I have terminated the contract with them and they no longer represent me or any of my business ventures. Should you require my services, please contact me directly.”

@KhayaYozi asked the fast-food outlet, “How did @NandosSA miss Bonang space? #bonang.” Nando’s wrote on social media:

“We knew Space sa moghel ke red light fela... one mistake is doyi. Bonang K*C?”

The post reads:

@IamGamaneGama said:

“For you @NandosSA. Unfortunately, you left Lephalale and you left us with Bonang's follower.”

@SizweBold said:

“I just love the social media team ya Nandos waitse. Yerr, you guys are brilliant.”

@Mzansicooks said:

“You waste no time for shots, neh?”

@Kim_Laura1 said:

“Bathong Nando’s.”

@IlovePhends said:

“Whuuuuu nisile kodwa yerrrr.”

@TebogoMashilo said:

“Yoh Nandi wena hao rate peace.”

@FreddyAdamB said:

“Ouch! The litigious B.”

