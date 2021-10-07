South Africans can’t stop laughing at a local lady who was spotted wearing flashy sunglasses, however they only zoomed in on the brand

From a distance, the glasses look like a designer brand, Versace, but when taking a closer look, it’s actually 'Vansace'

Scores of locals say Mzansi peeps have no peace but some people hilariously say it’s just a collab between Vans and Versace

Mzansi social media users are once again investigating a stunning woman’s flashy sunglasses in a viral post. According to a Twitter user, @Xole_25, the unidentified woman is boasting an expensive pair of shades but the brand is seemingly not genuine.

Taking a glance from a distance, local networkers can be convinced the local lady is wearing one of the most expensive brands, Versace, but when you zoom in, it’s actually not.

The woman decided to spoil herself but Mzansi peeps have discovered the branded glasses are Vansace and not Versace.

A local woman is a laughing stock on social media. Image: @Xole_25/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Ally_Kutullo said:

“Vans and Versace collaborated, leave the girl alone.”

@Machwisa said:

“It’s time for violence?”

@Boujee_Lollipopp said:

“Chommie you want them?”

@Kevin_Dube said:

“Noo maarn ngeke... idinga uk'shawa ngebhande lengane nabangani bayo!!”

@Sierra_2109 said:

“Hayi madoda bayekeleni abantwana shame.”

@Ndiphiwepepeta said:

“You don't like peace.”

@LindaDX1 said:

“From Hong Kong.”

@PrinceMolekga said:

“She only realised after this post hore ba mo tabotse ko Small Street.”

@View_Different said:

“South Africans are very special human beings! I complete there!”

