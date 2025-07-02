“Come to America”: Afrikaner on H-2A Visa Shares How Much He Earns as a Gardener

An Afrikaner with an H-2A visa told people how much he got paid as a gardener in America

An H-2A visa allows foreign nationals to work temporary agricultural jobs after following a few steps

The amount the Afrikaner shared caught the attention of local social media users, who took to the post's comment section

An Afrikaner intrigued people when he shared how much he earned as a gardener.

Source: UGC

An Afrikaner man working in North Dakota in the United States on an H-2A visa shared what he earned as a gardener. The amount had many local internet users interested in getting the jobs themselves.

Telling people to "come to America," @h2a_groot_ockert revealed on his TikTok account on 6 June that he was paid R350 per hour. He stated in the comment section that he worked between 10 and 16 hours a day and six days a week.

While the man didn't specifically share his duties, his TikTok video showed him mowing the lawn with different equipment and raking up what he had cut.

Gardener's hourly pay intrigues SA

A few South African members of the online community loved the idea of earning R350 per hour and headed to the comment section to share their thoughts.

An interested @shaunwilliams83 asked:

"I'm from South Africa and run my own garden services. When can I come mow lawns in Beverly Hills?

@jackeslubbe added in the comments:

"Nice. I wish I could get a chance to work there."

A curious @nadia.i.am wondered:

"What must I do? Where does one begin?"

@diederick05 informed people on the internet:

"Don't just see the R350 per hour. Look at what you can buy in America."

@duanne_haywood questioned the pay and told the gardener:

"I provide garden services in South Africa and make more than that per hour. So, I think they are paying you too little."

Who qualifies for H-2A visas?

While it may seem like mostly Afrikaners can apply for the H-2A visa, the US Embassy and Consulates in South Africa website states that anyone looking to earn money legally in the United States needs to find a company in need of temporary workers.

H-2A visas allow foreign nationals to fill temporary agricultural jobs. Image: alio84sl

Source: Getty Images

After reviewing the job contract and confirming that the petition is valid, applicants must complete a DS-160 visa application form and pay the $190 visa application fee.

The US Embassy and Consulates in South Africa also notes that applicants should ensure that they meet the requirements to make a visa appointment:

Have a valid, undamaged passport.

Ensure you have a valid petition number.

Have proof of payment for the visa application fee.

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

