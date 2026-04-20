Helen Zille has been making waves during her run for mayor of Johannesburg in 2026

The DA leader has taken extreme measures to show people that Johannesburg is in a state of disarray

One of her latest stunts was rowing a canoe in a flooded street, and she was ready to create another spectacle

Helen Zille has been hogging headlines while running for Johannesburg mayor. She made a big statement by taking a dip in a pothole.

Helen Zille tried another canoe stunt until the authorities stopped her. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson / Getty Images / @zukilebathandwamajova / TikTok

Source: UGC

In the video recently posted on 19 March 2026, Helen Zille was ready to create yet another viral moment. This time, Helen Zille was able to get her way, and the interaction was caught on camera.

In a TikTok video by @zukilebathandwamajova, Helen Zille and her colleague were carrying an inflatable raft presumably to Florida Lake. A man was blocking their path, saying that with all due respect, he could not allow them to carry out their plan. Helen Zille exclaimed, "Haibo, where are my body guys when I need them?" Despite her insistence, the man stood strong as he put his hands on the canoe to cto stop them. Watch the video below:

SA split over Helen Zille's Joburg mayor run

Many people found the video of Helen being blocked from another spectacle hilarious. Online users joked about how she reacted to being stopped from doing what she wanted. Read the comments below:

Helen Zille was not allowed to enter Florida Lake with her inflatable canoe. Image: TheGift777

Source: Getty Images

Malefa said:

"This has gone too far."

丂丂_Titanium pointed out:

"He didn't say she can't take a boat on the lake, he just said it's not the Dragon Club's boat, which is the only boat allowed on the lake."

TruthBeSpoken commented:

"While she is going through theatrics in Johannesburg, Cape Town is literally flooding with rain."

Feigh LeRoux🇿🇦 added:

"She’s making people's lives a joke for her campaign."

Fifi Riri Becky also roasted Helen:

"[Sticker] She can come to Cape Town. Some areas are flooded because the drainage system is not working properly."

Wayy2 was stunned by Helen's reaction:

"Haibo?"

Mpumelelo Mabuza added:

"It's not safe, and she didn't arrange for the water guards to be around when she pulls this stunt."

Ydkm said:

"[Sticker] Love the effort, Mara Shem, we still not voting."

Kitty applauded Helen:

"I love this woman. If she fails at politics, she should go to comedy."

FLY GUY CPT said:

"This is a stunt listen at the end where he says, ' Are you happy with that."

Nico wrote:

"At least she respected authority 👍 I'm starting to like this lady😁"

Social activist rips Zille for rowing in road

Briefly News previously reported that an Afrikaner social activist named Lindi was unamused when the Democratic Alliance's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Helen Zille, paddled in a flooded street in the City of Gold.

Helen, the former mayor of Cape Town, posted her video on 14 April 2026, and not long after, Lindi headed to her TikTok account to express her thoughts

A few local social media users added their two cents on Helen's method of campaigning for the mayoral position. Some people sided with Helen, while others agreed with Lindi.

Source: Briefly News