“Which One Do You Like?”: Woman Fits Viral Jet Jacket and Mr Price Jacket, Chooses Favourite
- Danica J Thomas, a local content creator, compared jackets from Jet and Mr Price in a viral TikTok video
- While trying on both trending jackets, Danica explained why she preferred one over the other
- Public reactions varied, with mixed opinions on the jackets from both popular fashion retail stores
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Entrepreneur and fashion and beauty content creator Danica J Thomas bought two almost identical jackets, one from Mr Price and one from Jet. The garment from Jet mimicked a jacket from Zara that went viral after fashionistas realised they could buy it for less.
On 16 April 2026, Danica took to her TikTok account to share why she bought both jackets.
She asked the public:
"Which one do you like?"
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While trying on the Jet Green Olive Suede Blousson Jacket, selling for R499.99, the Johannesburg woman said she was wearing a medium-large size, which she found too big for her.
Sharing her opinion, she said:
"I just feel so untidy in this jacket. It doesn't feel put together at all. It doesn't feel like my outfit is elevated."
Danica stated that she would give the jacket to her mother because she lost the receipt to return it to the store. She then tried on the medium-sized Mr Price 'fatigue-coloured' bomber jacket for R449.99, which fit better. She described it as a 'good crop' and noted that while it was 'slouchy,' it wasn't 'messy.'
Take a look at the fashion items in the TikTok video below:
Fashionistas enter the chat
A few local internet users entered the comment section to share their takes on the jackets. While some loved the Jet jacket, others preferred the one from Mr Price.
@yelandawilliams shared with the online community:
"I initially took an M/L in the Jet one, too, and realised it was way too big and looked messy. I sized down, and it was much better."
@danicajthomas replied to the TikTok user:
"I couldn’t find a smaller size anywhere."
@venice_th24 picked which one they loved, writing:
"Ooh, loving the Mr Price jacket."
@nano_bot18 said to Danica:
"The XS/S would have been perfect. I have it, and people keep asking about it. The medium looks how you described it."
@mphostigation complimented the content creator and wrote:
"They both look good on you."
@lutendo_munyai claimed under the post:
"Exact and Ackermans have a similar jacket."
3 Other stories about viral fashion trends
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a South African woman showed her viral body transformation using Foschini shapewear. The post ignited a conversation about body confidence.
- A fashionable woman showcased her trendy Jet summer sets, impressing the internet with her effortless and stylish look. Social media users applauded Jet's summer collection for combining affordability with high-end style.
- A young woman's Mr Price dress went viral on social media. The garment was a body-hugging brown dress that accentuated her curves. Other women were eager to purchase the dress for themselves.
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Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za