A McDonald's restaurant in an affluent Cape Town suburb surprised a young man with an unexpected elevator inside the restaurant

The content creator, Nathan Reid, shared his thrilling discovery on social media, capturing the audience's attention

South African members of the online community engaged in humorous online discussions about the 'bougie' McDonald's in the area

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A young man showed that a McDonald's restaurant surprisingly had an elevator. Images: @nathan_reiiid

Source: Instagram

A local content creator, Nathan Reid, was in total disbelief when he saw that a McDonald's restaurant in Cape Town had an elevator inside. The excited Capetonian gave his online followers a glimpse of both floors.

Nathan took to his Instagram account on 15 April 2026 and shared that he asked a female staff member in Sea Point if he could use the restroom. Sea Point is known to be an affluent suburb in the Mother City, filled with pricey apartments, scenic views, and filled with tourists.

When the woman told him the facilities were upstairs, Nathan wondered where the stairs were. The woman didn't point him to the stairs, which the restaurant had, but to the elevator, which took him by surprise.

"This is the first McDonald's I've ever seen with an elevator."

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Apart from the restrooms, the upper level had an eating area and another section to pay.

Nathan told online viewers:

"I'll definitely be back at this McDonald's."

Take a look at the Instagram reel below:

South Africans chat about McDonald's elevator

Social media users on Instagram and TikTok, another social media platform where Nathan posted the video, entered the comment section to join the conversation about the bougie McDonald's in Sea Point.

The McDonald's elevator got people talking. Image: Porapak Apichodilok / Pexels

Source: UGC

@roxiffoxie humorously stated under the post:

"Eish, now there is going to be a long line at the viral elevator."

@tammy_ann_moodley laughed and said:

"I feel like the real product is Sea Point."

@astridismyname_artismygame wrote in the comment section:

"At this point, you are our king of plugs. Jy vat ons so mooi saam op al jou adventures. I’m sitting at my desk, but I definitely feel like I’m right there with you."

4 Other stories about McDonald's

In another article, Briefly News reported that McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski was roasted online after an uncomfortable moment while introducing a new burger on the market.

reported that McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski was roasted online after an uncomfortable moment while introducing a new burger on the market. Afrikaner 'cowboys' stole the spotlight when they headed to a drive-thru on horseback. Social media users expressed amusement at what they had seen on their screens.

A local woman showed how she and a man pranked McDonald's staff members with a proposal. The woman's answer left many people in disbelief after the man got down on one knee.

A man decided to pay for his meal with coins, the most inconvenient way possible to some. Some South Africans couldn't contain their laughter as the man was helped by the most patient attendant at the popular fast-food franchise.

Source: Briefly News