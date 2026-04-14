Neighbourgood CEO Murray Clark announced 300 rental units above Cape Town's Golden Acre office block

The businessman shared the monthly rental price and mentioned other substantial amenities for tenants

Online community members shared mixed reactions on affordability and housing challenges in Cape Town

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A local businessman discussed property developments in the City of Cape Town. Images: @murrayclark / TikTok, Henryk Welle / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Murray Clark, the CEO and co-founder of Neighbourgood, a community-led living and workspace platform, shared his plans to bring 300 long-term rental living units to the City of Cape Town. The entrepreneur shared that the team was reimagining an office block above the Golden Acre, a shopping mall in the heart of the CBD.

Taking to his TikTok account on 11 April 2026, Murray added that the strategy was to "completely reimagine the living experience" across the Mother City, offering fully-furnished studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom living units available in summer 2026.

"It's at a price point that makes sense at around R10 000 per month."

Tenants will receive monthly invoices from their landlord while also getting access to coworking spaces across the city, gyms, and daily community events.

Watch the TikTok video below:

A look at Neighbourgood East City. Image: @neighbourgood_sa

Source: Instagram

Cape Town living units spark debate

Several members of the online community headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the project, with some worrying about the price.

Murray responded to one of the TikTok users:

"It comes with free Wi-Fi, it’s fully furnished, comes with cleaning, access to a gym and coworking space as well. Heaps of value. It’s 20% cheaper than anything else in the CBD with more value."

@thecptguy wrote in the comments:

"I can hear digital nomads rejoicing already."

Murray replied:

"This is for locals."

@teboho_1 told the public:

"This is very reasonable, as many people cannot qualify to get a loan to afford the average house. This would be a viable option. I don't think tenants will actually leave the space for anything as everything is catered for you."

@icequeen_keshnimoodley stated with a laugh:

"I think I need a husband or another job."

@akdhdgrvrine shared with the online community:

"So many memories of the Golden Acre from my high school days in Cape Town. It’s interesting how things change. Joburg really needs this mentality."

@ope.god added under the post:

"It's really sad that we are at a point where R10 000 is considered reasonable in Cape Town. But it's good what you guys are doing."

3 Other stories about Cape Town housing

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Cape Town resident shared her personal struggles with affordable housing, revealing the emotional and urgent challenges she faced.

reported that a Cape Town resident shared her personal struggles with affordable housing, revealing the emotional and urgent challenges she faced. A real estate agent revealed the earning requirements for a R3 million home in Cape Town, sharing a breakdown of the possible monthly payments. Many people expressed surprise and concern over the housing costs.

A property listed for R7.5 million sparked outrage for its compact size despite the high price. Many agreed that the price was far too high and highlighted Cape Town's housing challenges.

Source: Briefly News