Orania, a separatist town that Afrikaners call their home, unveiled plans for 100 new plots, sparking a discussion among South Africans

A Facebook clip gave online users a glimpse of the area while sharing the starting price

Social media users' reactions highlighted both admiration and concerns over property affordability in Orania

New houses in Orania got the internet talking. Images: Orania

Source: Facebook

Orania, a self-governed community of Afrikaners located in the Northern Cape, shared plans to expand by developing new properties for its residents. The news intrigued many South Africans.

The Facebook page for the small town uploaded a video which shared brief information about the development, noting that there are 100 new plots available with a starting price of R205 000.

The woman in the clip remarked:

"Are you looking for your own property where you can feast and be a part of an Afrikaner community? Welcome to Vergelegen.

Take a look at Vergelegen, Orania, in the Facebook reel below:

South Africans talk about Vergelegen

Several members of the online community gathered in the comment section to discuss the happenings in Orania, with some pointing out its beauty and others the price.

The property price concerned some South Africans. Image: Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

Van Vuuren Luise Jean couldn't get enough of the place and wrote:

"Oh, I just love these videos, such an awesome place. They have values like me, cleanliness, God above all else, and hard work. Just my kind of place."

Antoinette Toni Heynes shared with the online community:

"Orania is very expensive. I can't afford their properties, but I would like to stay in their peaceful environment."

Elaine Kruger similarly said in the comment section:

"Sorry, it's not suitable for our middle class, otherwise I would come and live there. Enjoy your beautiful town."

Peet Lombard stated under the post:

"It's unaffordable for pensioners."

A curious Karl Colwill wondered:

"How do these folks get it right, and Cupcake [Cyril Ramaphosa] can only produce smart cities like Hillbrow?"

Conrad Basson humorously added their opinion:

"If your neighbour farts, then you hear it. No, I prefer my space. Those houses sit almost on top of each other. And that doll house is not worth the money they want."

3 Other stories about Orania

In another article, Briefly News reported that an Afrikaner man shared footage of Orania's tallest building being erected, a historic moment for the town. He also revealed what it would be used for.

reported that an Afrikaner man shared footage of Orania's tallest building being erected, a historic moment for the town. He also revealed what it would be used for. Orania residents opposed repealing Section 235, a move that they warned would undermine the right to cultural self-determination. The submission further criticised the proposed repeal's intent, linking it to remarks made by Mzwanele Manyi.

More residents of the town used a different method to travel through the area as fuel prices increased. Some people praised their approach, with many wishing they could do the same in their own neighbourhoods.

Source: Briefly News