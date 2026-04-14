DJ Cyan Boujee recently shared that her bank accounts got frozen, revealing that the banks questioned her income

Mzansi revisited her recent house splurge, where it was revealed that she bought one for R10 million

Social media users poked fun at Cyan Boujee, laughing at the fact that she appeared nonchalant about it

Cyan Boujee recently bought a new house for R10 million. Image: Cyan.boujee10

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Cyan Boujee was recently a hot topic online following her R10 million condo purchase.

Now, she revealed that her bank accounts got frozen, and this ignited a debate on social media.

Cyan's accounts are frozen

After upgrading to a multi-million-rand mansion, people questioned Cyan Boujee's source of income, arguing that she could not afford to purchase such a home with DJing gigs alone. She had clapped back at the naysayers, including MacG.

In a clip reshared by @zeusblxckthe1st, captioned, "I knew she would have to explain the R10 million house," Cyan said the banks are questioning the money coming into her account.

"All my accounts are frozen, and they have just been questioning me about the amount of money I get and where I get it from. We will have to wait and see. Now people have to pay for me. These are the times where you get to know who is the releast or not," she giggled, before saying, "I'm kidding, I have money in my other Capitect account."

Mzansi reacts to Cyan's discovery

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@KodwaRSA said:

"In SA you have to move silently when you purchase assets cause they don’t question the people spending ridiculous amounts of money on alcohol."

@PMbuli76256 exclaimed:

"This is what happens when you share too much! Nothing beats a private life."

@MattFils40 stated:

"That’s the problem of growing up in poverty, we all (as black people) feel the need to show off once we touch a little bit of money."

Cyan Boujee revealed her R10million house. Image: Cyan.boujee10

Source: Instagram

@matome_07 shared:

"If it is inexplicable, suspicious amount of cash flowing through, yep banks are required to freeze the account until supporting evidence is provided. Nothing unusual. Didn’t we hear she bought R10 mil house cash? She must be sitting on hundred of millions of rands."

@HenryFcuks asked:

"Who gave banks the powers to freeze people's accounts? When we are running on negative balance, they never throw a cent to keep us afloat."

@lwandleduma79 stated:

"You can't drive a Lamborghini on a R5k salary without raising suspicion."

@Mageba6345 replied:

"But this is nonsense no does their work anymore, I mean investigators go on twitter then freeze people’s accounts no ways, wonder if this would happen to a white man."

MacG dares Cyan to post a title deed

In a previous report from Briefly News, on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill that premiered on Thursday, 9 April 2026, the former YFM radio host, MacG, questioned how Cyan Boujee had bought a house without a payslip.

MacG dared Cyan to post a title deed to prove that she owns the home.

Source: Briefly News