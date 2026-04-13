South African DJ and media personality sparked marriage rumours after she shared a photo of herself wearing traditional attire

A photo of the dancer and influencer had many fans torn, as some speculated that she was off the market

Cyan Boujee was also linked to a man from Limpopo after the photo went viral, but that was soon debunked

A photo of Cyan Boujee in traditional clothes sparked marriage rumours. Image: Cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Mzansi was left scrambling for answers after Cyan Boujee posted a photo wearing traditional clothes, with her head covered.

This left many people suspicious of her relationship status; some people were not too sure, looking at Cyan's past attention-grabbing stunts.

Is Cyan Boujee off the market?

On her Instagram stories this weekend, Cyan Boujee hinted at a possible marriage. The regalia she wore is similar to that worn by women during lobola negotiation ceremonies.

The picture was reposted by user @Lord_Ori_, who questioned whether Cyan Boujee got married over the weekend. In the screenshot, a fan responded with "Big day" and added a cow emoji.

In another post, Ori said, "My closest source told me that Cyan used her man’s company to move stuff. Luvhengo is a Venda surname. It’s definitely a Limpopo brother. Let me log out. We aren’t beating the allegations if my sources told me the truth."

A photo of Cyan Boujee had fans convinced that she got married. Image: Cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

The internet lost its marbles following Cyan's post.

Below are some of the reactions:

@TheGyal_ asked:

"Cyan Boujie got married today? There’s no recipe to marriage, just be yourself."

@Cypher_Parker reacted:

"Having to experience life and learning tricks work for simps, also a lot of baddies know how to be wife materials, they just don't do it for any guy. You have to be fully loaded to get a baddie to be wife material."

@RLyrics80601 replied:

"You don’t have millions of followers on socials. There IS a recipe. Influencers get married because they can attract men who want to cuff them. That’s all."

@Bassil_Sabelo questioned:

"Who is the guy? A lot is going on in that girl’s life. She just bought a R10 million house recently."

@KB_Peterson92 asked:

"Sometimes we need to look at the men who marry these women and not just the women. Are they really upstanding members of the community? If a thug or a simp is marrying you, it does not count. The person marrying you has issues."

@BeaufordNetwork was sceptical:

"Very easy to get married cause there are too many mapara abahlanyiswa, but we shall see."

Cyan's rumoured bae breaks silence

In a previous report from Briefly News, last Sunday, 12 April 2026, a social media user alleged that Cyan Boujee had married a Limpopo businessman.

Hours after the claim went viral, the businessman broke his silence on his company's official social media page, and netizens reacted with jokes, curiosity, and ongoing speculation about Cyan Boujee's love life.

Source: Briefly News