On Sunday, 12 April 2026, a social media user alleged that Cyan Boujee had married a Limpopo businessman

Hours after the claim went viral, the businessman broke his silence on his company's official X account

Social media users reacted with jokes, curiosity, and ongoing speculation about Cyan Boujee's love life

Businessman linked to Cyan Boujee responded to wedding reports. Image: LuvhengoMotors/X, cyan.boujee24/Instagram

Source: UGC

A Limpopo businessman rumoured to be dating social media influencer-turned-DJ Cyan Boujee has responded.

Cyan Boujee topped social media trending charts when she announced that she had bought a R10 million mansion.

Rumours flew around that the mansion had been bought for her by her married boyfriend from Limpopo, with several netizens attempting to unmask his identity.

Businessman linked to Cyan Boujee responds to marriage rumours

On Sunday, 12 April 2026, X (Twitter) user @Lord_Ori_ alleged that Cyan Boujee was off the market, with some claiming that she had got hitched to a Limpopo businessman. The :

“My closest source told me that Cyan used her man’s company to move stuff. Luvhengo is a Venda surname. It’s definitely a Limpopo brother😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Let me log out, we aren’t beating the allegations if my sources told me the truth.”

In the comments, the businessman responded to the allegations that they had married the controversial socialite. The post was captioned:

“You have my number, Ori. You have direct access to me.”

@Lord_Ori_ retracted the statement with a post that read:

“FALSE ALARM! 🚨 Cyan Boujee is not married to a Limpopo Venda with a surname called Luvhengo. @LuvhengoMotors clarified. We are still off the hook as Limpopo people so far. Let me fire my source.”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Limpopo businessman breaks silence on Cyan Boujee

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some reacted with jokes, others

Here are some of the comments:

@Merc_05 asked:

“Did he say who it is, then, if not him?”

@Mthoko_Maj said:

“🤣 keep digging, high probability it's a gent from the north.”

@Rainbow_Army26 remarked:

“They heard we love finished stuff to the extent of marrying them. I remember last year, in December, another girl asking to come home with me, even though she's not even my colleague. We were not even dating. We must work on building ourselves.”

@vjshylock joked:

“This is the best ad, not gonna lie, he better pay your royalties 😂”

Who is the owner of Luvhengo Motors?

The CEO of Luvhengo Motors is Gift Nemukula. According to him, he graduated with a Master’s degree in Commerce from Wits University with distinction. He is currently pursuing a PhD at the University of Venda.

See the post below:

Gift Nemukula has written magazine articles and an academic article on his dissertation titled An analysis of statutory general debarment in the South African finance markets.

Cyan Boujee responded to MacG over R10 million mansion. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee responds to MacG over R10 million mansion

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee seemingly responded to MacG after he questioned her claim that she bought a R10 million mansion.

The TikTok consisted of an old clip of the social media influencer explaining her financial situation and earnings.

Source: Briefly News