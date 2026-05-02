GAUTENG - Mazwi Mpumelelo Kubheka has been found alive, a month after he was last seen.

Mazwi Kubheka has been found alive, a month after he was reported missing. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA/ Nigel Killeen

Source: UGC

The 27-year-old spaza shop owner from Vosloorus was reported missing on 02 April 2026. Kubheka was last seen on 2 April at Marimba Gardens. He left in the morning to deposit money, but never reached the bank.

It was widely reported that he went missing after allegedly refusing to sell his shop to foreign nationals. His disappearance sparked an outcry in the country, with ActionSA calling on police and President Cyril Ramaphosa to prioritise the case.

Kubheka showed up at a police station

Late on Saturday, 02 May 2026, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that Kubheka had been found safe. The Gauteng Provincial Police Spokesperson said that the 27-year-old presented himself at the Vosloorus Police Station.

“His identity has been verified and will be reunited with his family after receiving a medical assessment,” Colonel Nevhuhulwi said.

At this stage, there is no further information about his disappearance, but police investigations are underway.

*This is a developing story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.

Source: Briefly News