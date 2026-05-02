The City of Cape Town has announced a series of planned water shutdowns across several suburbs between 3 and 10 May 2026

Two major water treatment plants, Faure and Blackheath, will be affected during this period

Residents across affected areas are being urged to store enough water in clean, sealed containers ahead of the disruptions

Nerissa Naidoo, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, previously worked as an editor, content creator, researcher, and ghostwriter before joining the team.

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WESTERN CAPE, CAPE TOWN - Cape Town residents in a number of suburbs will need to plan ahead as the City's Water and Sanitation Directorate carries out planned maintenance work. The disruption will take place between 3 and 10 May 2026. The work covers pipe and valve installations and repairs and replacements across a wide range of areas. While not every resident will experience a complete cutoff, the city is asking everyone in affected neighbourhoods to store water in advance just to be safe.

Major treatment plant shutdowns

Two of the city's water treatment plants will be taken offline during this period. The Faure Water Treatment Plant's RSE pipeline has already been emptied from 29 April 2026 and will only be recharged from 5 May 2026 at 23:59, once repairs to a newly installed inlet valve are done. All private consumers supplied via the RSE pipeline between the offtake valve and the Faure plant will feel the impact during this time.

The bigger concern for the city as a whole is the Blackheath Water Treatment Plant shutdown. This is scheduled from 6 May 2026 at 07:00 through to 10 May 2026 at 23:59. The city warned that this shutdown will noticeably reduce bulk water production capacity across Cape Town. The city is asking all residents, not just those in directly affected areas, to cut back on water use and limit consumption to what is truly necessary during this window.

Areas affected by shutdowns

According to the press release, a number of suburbs will face planned shutoffs on specific days.

Parts of Rondebosch and Mowbray will be without water on 3 May 2026 from 08:00 to 16:00 for valve replacement work in Harris Road.

On 5 May 2026, residents in parts of Oranjezicht, Bergvliet, Constantia, Goodwood, Delft and Hout Bay will all face disruptions. Parts of Ocean View, Lakeside, and Imhoff's Gift may experience low supply on the same day.

On 6 May 2026, areas including Glencairn, Lotus River, Eureka Estate in Elsies River, and parts of Hanover Park will be affected.

This will be followed by parts of Philippi on 7 May 2026. Oranjezicht's Montrose Avenue will also face a separate shutoff on 7 May 2026 from 08:00 to 17:00 as part of an ongoing pipeline replacement project.

The city also noted that leak detection teams will be walking streets in Delft and Brakkloof, Noordhoek, from 4 to 8 May 2026, though this work is not expected to cause any water disruptions. Smart water meter surveys are also underway in several Bellville suburbs from 4 to 11 May 2026.

Residents are reminded that water may appear discoloured or milky for a short time after supply is restored, which is normal and caused by air trapped in the pipes. For updates, the city recommends following @CityofCTAlerts on X.

More on SA's water crisis

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Helen Zille blamed decades of poor infrastructure management for Johannesburg's worsening water crisis, while the city's mayor said teams were working to stabilise the system.

Nine people were arrested in the Eastern Cape over a R75 million water tanker tender scam.

Source: Briefly News