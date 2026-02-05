Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

“Becoming a Huge Problem”: Man Shows Video of Concerning Water Crisis in South Africa
by  Jade Rhode
  • A man shared a video of people hoping to fill their buckets with water when a water truck visited their area
  • For several months, people in parts of Gauteng have experienced water shortages and even protested about the matter
  • Some social media users were stunned when they watched the TikTok video and pointed fingers at the government

People hurry for water from a water truck.
Many South African residents are suffering from the water shortage in Gauteng. Images: Rajesh S Balouria / Pexels, @welle_sa0 / TikTok
A man named Welle SA shared a video showing several people with buckets gathered around a water truck, hoping to fill their containers. The area was alleged to be in Tembisa, a township in Gauteng, after the man used the hashtag in his post.

Welle uploaded the video on 3 February 2026 and wrote in his caption:

"The water crisis in South Africa is becoming a huge problem."

While there was a queue along the vehicle, many people seemed to try to get as close as possible to the back of the truck.

The water crisis affects several parts of Gauteng, including Johannesburg, where people have taken to the streets and embarked on peaceful protests, reports Mail & Guardian. Some communities have reportedly been without running water for weeks, even months.

Watch the TikTok video posted on Welle's account below:

South Africans respond to water crisis

Local members of the online community gathered under the post to express their opinions and concerns about the concerning situation most South Africans found themselves in.

A woman typing on her phone.
People aired their views about the water crisis. Image: Porapak Apichodilok / Pexels
Without revealing where they were located, @new_school_bully wrote to the public:

"Yoh, even now, people are fighting to get water where I'm from."

@thakgo1 said to people on the internet:

"Come voting time, we don't learn."

@sylvi8122 alleged under the post:

"Disaster at its best. Led by the blind."

@wakiki209 showed concern for a certain demographic and remarked in the comment section:

"What about old people?"

3 Other stories about Gauteng water issues

