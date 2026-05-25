"Unblock People": SA TikToker Claims WhatsApp Monetization Could Benefit Non-Content Creators
- A TikToker claims WhatsApp’s future monetisation could extend beyond influencers to everyday users
- Earning through WhatsApp is not so far-fetched, as the app already aids users and businesses in making money
- Online reactions are split between excitement, confusion, and concerns towards the concept
A TikTok user from the City of Tshwane has suggested that upcoming monetisation features on WhatsApp could benefit even non-content creators. South Africans are intrigued yet cautious.
Posting on 23 May 2026, @mohlala_puse argued that ordinary users may soon find ways to earn from everyday activity on the platform, referencing the possibility of earning through status updates, video calls, or engagement-based features. He said:
“For non-content creators, this is your time to shine. WhatsApp will now be monetized."
Mohlala also admitted that he did not know how exactly the pay-out monetisation would work or even when it would be implemented. He stated:
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"But I wonder how we'll make the money. Maybe you'll video call your grandmother for the whole day, or through your stories, I don't know, but it's an opportunity. Once Mark Zuckerberg announces it, it must find you ready."
High engagement attracts monetisation interest
Currently, unlike YouTube, WhatsApp does not pay users directly for views or activity, so there is no built-in income system. But, according to Lasse Lung, CEO & Co-Founder at Qualimero, WhatsApp has very high engagement, with studies showing messages are often opened within minutes and seen by most users, which makes it attractive for marketing compared to email. With millions of users on the platform, WhatsApp Channels are starting to be seen as a way for creators and businesses to potentially earn money.
Making money depends on things like affiliate links, selling your own products or services, or brand deals. The main challenge is that WhatsApp Channels don’t allow real conversations, so users can’t easily ask questions before buying. This creates a gap where people may be interested but don’t complete the purchase because the process feels too limited or disconnected.
Users raised privacy questions and ad concerns
The post quickly triggered mixed reactions, with many users questioning privacy implications, contact requirements, and the direction of the platform. This is what Mzansi said on @mohlala_puse's page
ùñçĺèbìbz said:
“You must have 50k contacts.”
Mphoza wrote:
“Monetized how?”
Fresh Prince 😌❤️ commented:
“Privacy gone🤞”
Harddddddderrrr 2.0
“Unblock people, guys😭”
Mpokiseng shared:
“My WhatsApp status has adverts and I thought maybe something was wrong with my WhatsApp.”
GoalGetter Keo said:
“Lol 😂 it’s our time to shine rona di WhatsApp content creator 🤸🏽♀️🥳”
ajex rush said:
“I only have 30 people 💔💔💔”
T. Bone added:
“I'll sleep while my phone is on video call.”
More Briefly News stories on social media
- A report has flagged South Africa in connection with Facebook activity linked to illegal wildlife trade, highlighting concerns about the country being part of a wider global online trafficking network.
- Reports suggest a so-called “WhatsApp Plus” paid subscription model linked to an unofficial version of the app, highlighting ongoing confusion and misinformation about WhatsApp monetisation and premium features.
- A new messaging technology being introduced in South Africa aims to offer a cheaper alternative to WhatsApp, highlighting growing competition in the messaging and communication space.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.