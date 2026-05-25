A TikToker claims WhatsApp’s future monetisation could extend beyond influencers to everyday users

Earning through WhatsApp is not so far-fetched, as the app already aids users and businesses in making money

Online reactions are split between excitement, confusion, and concerns towards the concept

Mohlala urged WhatsApp users to not sleep on the opportunity. Image: @mohlala_puse

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user from the City of Tshwane has suggested that upcoming monetisation features on WhatsApp could benefit even non-content creators. South Africans are intrigued yet cautious.

Posting on 23 May 2026, @mohlala_puse argued that ordinary users may soon find ways to earn from everyday activity on the platform, referencing the possibility of earning through status updates, video calls, or engagement-based features. He said:

“For non-content creators, this is your time to shine. WhatsApp will now be monetized."

Mohlala also admitted that he did not know how exactly the pay-out monetisation would work or even when it would be implemented. He stated:

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"But I wonder how we'll make the money. Maybe you'll video call your grandmother for the whole day, or through your stories, I don't know, but it's an opportunity. Once Mark Zuckerberg announces it, it must find you ready."

After the introduction of advertisements on June 16th 2025, mohlala ponders the idea of getting paid by the app. Image: @mohlala_puse

Source: TikTok

High engagement attracts monetisation interest

Currently, unlike YouTube, WhatsApp does not pay users directly for views or activity, so there is no built-in income system. But, according to Lasse Lung, CEO & Co-Founder at Qualimero, WhatsApp has very high engagement, with studies showing messages are often opened within minutes and seen by most users, which makes it attractive for marketing compared to email. With millions of users on the platform, WhatsApp Channels are starting to be seen as a way for creators and businesses to potentially earn money.

Making money depends on things like affiliate links, selling your own products or services, or brand deals. The main challenge is that WhatsApp Channels don’t allow real conversations, so users can’t easily ask questions before buying. This creates a gap where people may be interested but don’t complete the purchase because the process feels too limited or disconnected.

Users raised privacy questions and ad concerns

The post quickly triggered mixed reactions, with many users questioning privacy implications, contact requirements, and the direction of the platform. This is what Mzansi said on @mohlala_puse's page

ùñçĺèbìbz said:

“You must have 50k contacts.”

Mphoza wrote:

“Monetized how?”

Fresh Prince 😌❤️ commented:

“Privacy gone🤞”

Harddddddderrrr 2.0

“Unblock people, guys😭”

Mpokiseng shared:

“My WhatsApp status has adverts and I thought maybe something was wrong with my WhatsApp.”

GoalGetter Keo said:

“Lol 😂 it’s our time to shine rona di WhatsApp content creator 🤸🏽‍♀️🥳”

ajex rush said:

“I only have 30 people 💔💔💔”

T. Bone added:

“I'll sleep while my phone is on video call.”

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Source: Briefly News