Trevor Noah Claims the Music Industry is Faking Viral Success
- South African comedian Trevor Noah recently made claims about the music industry and how trends are generated
- Noah touched on how today's artists reach viral success compared to the olden times' methods of getting reach
- Social media users responded to Noah's claims, and some offered their mixed responses online
Mzansi-born comedian Trevor Noah has made claims about the music industry and how streams are generated in today's age.
The Born A Crime author used Canadian rapper Drake's latest release, ICEMAN, to get his point across, saying this new method has been used by big music labels.
How the music industry has changed
According to Trevor Noah, back in the days, massive record labels used the power of radio to get their artist to blow up. However, things shifted as the times did, with the introduction of social media and streaming platforms like Spoify and Apple Music.
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"Music used to be a very different game. The way you would get an artist to blow up was defined by the label. They told a radio station, 'Play this person, we will give you the resources, just play them.' And that's how you would get a star," he said. "Things started changing with streaming and social media; labels couldn't dictate it the same way, " he continued.
Noah mentioned how labels now target online users to help drive a campaign which targets reach, so they get compensated for that. The comedian mentioned that there is a platform where regular users can sign up, and that they do not need to be strictly influencers. They will approach the platform with a budget, and it will pay users per view that they get from their posts.
"This creates a false idea of what trends are, because you've paid people to make a trend and because everyone is trying to chase the money, it makes it seem like there is a trend, when there is no trend," he claimed.
His guests further went on to say that this approach was adopted from politicians who use social media to drive trends to make a candidate popular.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Trevor's claims
Below are some of the reactions to Trevor's claims
@alexisohanian shared:
"Tbh I’m surprised it’s taken so long for people outside tech to realise this. Read about Dead Internet Theory, too."
@800_178795 replied:
"Spotify tried to help 'Make Them Cry' by Drake get more streams by announcing it broke a record, which later they admitted was false. They used a FOMO tactic so people would go check out the song that 'broke the record." Their excuse for faking viral success was even worse."
@zone6danny replied:
"Gotta read Ryan Holiday's Trust Me I’m Lying: Confessions of a media manipulator. Trump's team used it as a playbook on the first campaign, but it goes into all of this. Everything you read and watch online is manufactured, including this clip here."
Trevor Noah gets co-sign from Katt Williams
In a previous report from Briefly News, Trevor Noah spoke about getting a co-sign from comedian Katt Williams.
The star opened up about how Williams was the only person who appreciated his humour during his comedy set.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za