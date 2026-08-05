Mogau Motlhatswi, known for playing Mapitsi on Skeem Saam , shared a video from what appears to be her cattle farm

The actress used the clip to promote an annual farming event in Pretoria on 29 August 2026

An X user reshared the video, praising younger actors for making smart financial moves

Mzansi applauded ‘Skeem Saam’ actress' new hustle. Image: mogaupm

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam actress Mogau Motlhatswi has turned heads after a video of her on a cattle farm went viral, with fans applauding her for diversifying her income beyond the entertainment industry.

In the selfie-style clip shared on Instagram on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, Motlhatswi stands outdoors on a dusty farm under a clear blue sky, with cattle visible in the background. She speaks directly to camera in a casual, promotional tone, encouraging women to explore farming and agricultural business opportunities.

"Ladies, if you want to get into this kind of business or any kind of farming agricultural business, please join us on the 29th of August in Pretoria for the annual Farming in the Hills. We are growing the family, so see you there," she said.

Mapitsi's Business Moves Impress Fans

Motlhatswi is best known for portraying Mapitsi Magongwa, the wife of Thabo Maputla on the popular SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam. The video gained wider traction after X user @l_phomolo reshared a screenshot with the caption:

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"It seems like the younger actors are becoming smart with money. Mogau (Mapitsi) has invested in farming. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"

The post quickly sparked a conversation about financial literacy among South African entertainers, with many users weighing in.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Mogau Motlhatswi's cattle business

Reactions from Mzansi were largely positive, though not without debate. Here's what people had to say:

@sentle22 said:

"It's good that they're changing the game👌🏾"

@MsRuby_ remarked:

"This is great; hope the others will be motivated"

@Moon_Godesss shared:

"That's great, at least she won't be asking us for donations in the future"

@TshidiPruddie applauded:

"Love it for while others thinking ‘cause she choose farm lifestyle cause not earning enough or poor. Smart girl"

@Zami_zo pushed back, however:

"That's not farming; if that's the case, every Limpopo and Eastern person with cows is a farmer"

Mogau Motlhatswi's photos spark claims she’s struggling

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mogau Motlhatswi trended online after a viral post suggested she had hit rock bottom.

That was after an X user shared photos of the actress dressed modestly in a rural setting.

Source: Briefly News