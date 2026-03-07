Mogau Motlhatswi, best known for playing Mapitsi on Skeem Saam , trended online after a viral post suggested she had hit rock bottom

On Saturday, 7 March 2026, an X (Twitter) user shared photos of the actress dressed modestly in a rural setting

The post comes weeks after concern about veteran actor Luthuli Dlamini, who was seen roaming the streets in a viral video

‘Skeem Saam’ fans defended Mapitsi amid claims she has hit hard times. Image: mogaupm

Source: Instagram

Fans came to the defence of popular actress Mogau Motlhatswi, who is best known for playing Mapitsi on Skeem Saam, after claims that she is struggling financially.

This comes just over a month after a video of veteran actor Luthuli Dlamini roaming the streets surfaced on social media, sparking concern.

On Saturday, 7 March 2026, X (Twitter) user @YourBoiShu_ shared photos of Mogau Motlhatswi modestly dressed, eating a mango in what appeared to be a rural setting. The post was captioned:

“Another struggling actress😭😭💔Mapitsi”

See the post below:

Fans defend Skeem Saam's Mapitsi amid struggling claims

In the comments, several social media users defended Mapitsi, saying that the photos were not evidence that the Skeem Saam actress is struggling financially.

Here are some of the comments:

@SbuGrosso98031 fumed:

“Did she tell you she is struggling? Elon Musk’s coins have made most of you very disrespectful.”

@GatvolAuthority asked:

“Visiting home is part of struggling nowadays?”

@Sixty_Sa said:

“And that makes you rejoice 🤷🏽‍♂️According to whose standards is she perceived as struggling? We as black people need to learn to support each other and stop this culture of rejoicing over the downfall of a fellow black person.

@lindzmlangeni asked:

“How can you tell she’s struggling?”

@EKhoetsa remarked:

“The lady enjoys a quiet life in the rural area, smelling fresh air with the sounds of chickens in the background, enjoying mangoes that you buy from Fruit and Vege. I will give anything for this life.”

@SelobaThab7838 disagreed:

“Nah. Mapitsi didn’t let the fame change her at all. She’s been the same original person since way back. She has always been natural and real from the start, just check her Instagram/ TikTok, and you’ll see for yourself. She’s still the same genuine person she has always been 💯”

@nkabindenm asked:

“Is visiting your home and eating things that we grew up enjoying as kids a sign of financial struggle? Why are people putting unnecessary pressure on those who are working on television?”

@_SuperDarkie asked:

“I don't think she is struggling. But I'm curious. Why are actors struggling financially when there is YouTube? Why don't they make their own thing and be their own bosses?”

Mzansi reacted to allegations ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Mogau Motlhatswi had hit rock bottom. Image: mogaupm

Source: Instagram

Where did the photos of Mapitsi come from?

The photos that were shared on X (Twitter) and used to push the narrative that Mapitsi is struggling financially were taken from her official Instagram account.

Mapitsi shared one of the photos on 17 February 2025 with a caption that read:

"Just a girl who misses home❤️"

See the post below:

Mogau Motlhatswi responds to negative comments about Mapitsi

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mogau Motlhatswi reacted to negative comments from fans.

This was after viewers of the educational soapie Skeem Saam took to the show's social media platforms to lambast Motlhatswi's character.

Source: Briefly News