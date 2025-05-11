Popular actress Mogau Motlhatswi, who is best known for playing Mapitsi says she's received mixed reviews about her character

The Skeem Saam actress' character has been cheating on her husband and the father of her children on the soapie

Viewers of the youth soapie recently took to the show's social media platforms to lambast Motlhatswi's character

Talented actress Mogau Motlhatswi, who stars opposite Koketso Machaka on Skeem Saam as Mapitsi Maputla recently opened up about her popular character.

The actress, who recently announced her pregnancy on her Instagram account also discusses motherhood and being a wife.

Motlhatswi reveals in an interview with Drum Magazine that she's been receiving mixed reviews on social media and in real life about her character's latest storyline.

"Some men I meet in person or in social media are angry and tell me, this is not the Mapitsi we know. While most women are like, do what makes you happy," says the actress.

The Limpopo-born actress has been trending on social media since her character began having an affair with a co-worker on the educational soapie.

Viewers of the show have taken to social media to lambast Mapitsi, who is cheating on her husband, Thabo Maputla (Hungani Ndlovu).

Soapie fans slam Mapitsi

Letha_Official

"If Tbose doesn't wake up today, send him back to Singapore."

@chrismokami said:

"Iyoo finally.... I was randomly saying “sies” several times a day because of her actions."

@PapikivanWyk wrote:

"We already know he is not going to catch them red-handed. You just love dragging storylines. You could learn a thing or two from."

@ButhaneCjo said:

"Can he find them, and we move on? This story line is so traumatizing Rena le basadi incorporates and you are building something in us."

@Bokenza1 wrote:

"She's not getting caught even in a situation like this, that's how Skeemsaam writing works, it will take few weeks because they need to milk this."

@Zizipho_Majama replied:

"No, this can't be how they get busted I want it on air. The whole world must hear. I don't get people saying the story line is dragging as if they get cheated on and find out the next day. Skeemsaam is more on reality than nursing your impatience."

@TheGeopol said:

"@SkeemSaam3, how long are you planing on dragging this? Gape re ka lapa (we are tired)!"

@Tshiamo2409 replied:

"Bathong mara Mapitsi le Thomas khante ba etsa (doing the deed) every day?"

@Simphiweyinkoci wrote:

"Mind you this will happen in 19:58 then continue on Monday."

