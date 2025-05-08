Controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula, who has been behind bars since January this year, has hinted his release from jail

The social media user announced on his X account on Thursday, 8 May, that his case was struck off the roll

Netizens weighed in on the blogger's post, with some admiring Musa's carefree attitude after spending more than 100 days in jail

Blogger Musa Khawula has hinted his freedom from jail after 110 days.



Popular blogger Musa Khawula has hinted at his release from jail after getting arrested on 8 January 2025 in Dundee.

Khawula, who trended on X in February after asking for donations spilled the beans on who was responsible for his arrest earlier this year.

The entertainment blogger revealed on his X account on Thursday, 8 May, that he spent 110 days behind bars and hinted at his release.

"The nice Randburg judge man who has now become our friend and saw right through the bull*hit as he ruled to strike off the roll their rubbish and nonsensical case after wasting everybody's time," writes Khawula.

South Africans respond to the blogger's post

@yangamessi replied:

"Welcome back, I’m sure usuthi from the members inside."

@Remiazania2 wrote:

"You are so endearing with your bravery of saying things that would be spined around as fake news without fearing the consequences thereof. You are unstoppable."

@CRangataJ replied:

"Now, you should sue. You have more of a case than the bogus Dr. Mathew."

@sanizwe responded:

"Asking for the smoke immediately after being released?"

@ItumelengMekoa replied:

"This post is taking you back in, is there a 28 gang member you miss back there Musa?"

@mbuso_siera

"You are the Wendy of Africa, you need your own show on prime TV, they must stop arresting you. Lol"

@Melusi_Mokone said:

"Abashwe on my way to pay Wi-Fi because the hate we about to spread won’t need mere gigs."

@RawCrudo

"It's about to go upside down naside ways."

@Malume_1995

"It's not a secret, men sleep with men in order to become powerful, ask Dj Sbu, Black Coffee Etc."

@Chibuleni wrote:

"Welcome back our trusted journalist."

@TakatsoLisbeth said:

"Is it true you killed someone? I was up in arms on mentioning how broken the system is, fighting people on the comments for you. Not that you asked me to, but did you kill someone?"

@TwaRSA26 wrote:

"I'm sure there's a 28-gang member giving you good inside. This cockin*ss just screams "I wanna go back"!"

@Lumukanda_ said:

"They don’t make them like you no more, doing time for mgosi (gossip) is dedication."

@THATONZI wrote:

"The Pope had to die, for the real Pope of Pop culture to resurrect."

@queenmoroka01 said:

"Chomz... it's been a long 110 days! Please don't do anything to go back."

Musa Khawula hints his freedom from jail.



