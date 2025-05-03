Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike is being criticised for summoning MacG to parliament over his remarks about Minnie Dlamini

The minister expressed profound disgust at the disparaging remarks made by the controversial broadcaster on Podcast and Chill

South Africans dragged the deputy minister for focusing on the podcaster instead of seeking justice for CweCwe

SA slams parliament for summoning MacG.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike is being dragged on social media for summoning MacG to parliament.

The deputy minister expressed profound disgust at the podcaster's comments about Minnie Dlamini on his YouTube channel.

Letsike topped Twitter trends on Friday when social media users demanded her to focus on more serious cases in our country such as Joshlin Smith, Cwecwe, and Omotoso.

Social media user @masegom___ asked: "Where was this energy for Cwecwe? Wow."

South Africans drag Mmapaseka Letsike

@tshepxm said:

"Not even defending MacG, but Parliament? They can't even hold their own ANC members accountable for beating women.

@Mpho_wale_khosi replied:

"They should be focusing on CweCwe's case instead but they want to damage macg's life. Clear definition of a woman ruining a man's life."

@Oracle5152 said:

"What has Mmapaseka Steve Letsike done with regards to Omotoso victims and Cwecwe’s case? Skipping all the real and urgent cases but focusing on Minnie Dlamini and MacG. We stand with MacG in these difficult times of being targeted by the dark forces."

@22theboy wrote:

"We have ministers who scroll podcasts for drama but ignore children being raped and killed in their own country. It’s pathetic. They’re quick to fight microphones, but dead silent when it’s time to face real violence. If your outrage is louder for a podcast than a child’s scream, you’re not fit to lead; you’re just another coward in a suit."

@Jhb_Sheriff said:

"To not disregard the Minnie issue but we are led by fools."

@ALentswe47881 replied:

"Exactly, Omotoso eliminated a well-known activist, they kept quiet."

@Doobsie_Dons responded:

"Ey South Africa neh. So, Minnie Dlamini's feelings are more important than Cwecwe. The message is clear."

@AfricaBegreat said:

"Imagine the whole department focusing on gossip and entertainment when we have pressing issues in the country."

@AbrahamNkuna replied:

"This minister guy is a joke... He's been mute about social issues that involves women and children now he acts tough."

@mjimero said:

"Where is this energy come from because we need this energy against foreigners in this country? She must be smoking weed, we have lot of problems in this country that require her to be vocal but she is quiet."

SA slams parliament for summoning MacG.

