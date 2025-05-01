Reality TV star and content creator Lasizwe Dambuza has reacted to the corruption scandal which involves Netball South Africa

The YouTuber trended on social media this week when it was alleged that he received R120 000 from the organisation

South Africans took to social media to criticise the award-winning reality TV star and YouTuber

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Lasizwe responds to R120K corruption scandal involving Netball South Africa. Images: Lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Award-winning YouTuber and actor Lasizwe Dambuza has addressed social media reports that he was involved in a corruption scandal and was paid R120 000 by Netball South Africa (NSA).

The Awkward Dates host on Thursday, 1 May denied any involvement in the corruption scandal involving Netball South Africa (NSA).

Sunday World reports that the reality TV star also emphasised his role as a contracted Brand Influencer Partner to Telkom (who are NSA’s sponsor) and not Netball South Africa.

The YouTuber revealed on Thursday: “I am not affiliated with Netball South Africa in any capacity, and therefore, the allegations regarding the Netball SA sponsorship are incorrect.”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The content creator also says that his duties included creating social media content, attending Telkom-sponsored events, and supporting its marketing campaigns.

The publication adds that World Netball has suspended Cecilia Molokwane, who is reportedly the NSA's president.

The YouTuber trended on X on Wednesday, 30 April when social media user @Mathaba2022 shared a photo of Dambuza promoting Netball South Africa.

The X user also clarified: "Not saying they were paid R120k. I just noticed they were part of the campaign. Interesting to see who all was involved."

South Africans react to Lasizwe's viral photo on X

@_officialMoss said:

"With Twitter I just knew that with or without her answer we will definitely know who the influencer was.

@zibusiso431 responded:

"Now women are competing with gay men for opportunities in a women’s sport!"

@TshegoWatsona said:

"I love South Africans. I knew you would investigate and find out."

@SomashishiniGP wrote:

"Then you wonder why all these celebrities go mute when the government screws people over. It’s because they are all benefiting and looking out for their bread."

@Thabis0_012 replied:

"I swear if every case was published y'all will get people in jail quick and fast. What level of investigation is this."

@Penelope_Mph0 said:

"He has been scamming everyone."

@UTDrelli replied:

"Please don't tell me they paid all that money for a 30 sec TikTok."

@Mamphephethe_10 responded:

"And defenders of corruption are pissed at the line of questioning and the tone of Liam, inde lendlela esiyihambayo shem."

@Don_Jeykci wrote:

"Yeses the suspect is found so quick and he’s not evening playing netball by any chance."

Lasizwe responds to R120K corruption scandal involving Netball South Africa. Images: Lasizwe

Source: UGC

Lasizwe celebrates 1 million YouTube subscribers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that Lasizwe celebrated reaching one million YouTube subscribers, marking a major milestone in his career.

The award-winning YouTuber gained attention for his show Awkward Dates, featuring notable guests such as EFF leader Julius Malema, Linda Mtoba and many more.

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, crediting his success to his hard work and innovative content.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News