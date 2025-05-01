United States actor and TV producer Tom Cruise has opened up about his experience filming in South Africa

The American star was previously spotted in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, and Johannesburg to reportedly shoot Mission Impossible 8

South Africans took to social media to respond to Cruise's video where he praises South Africans in his acceptance speech

Award-winning actor Tom Cruise, who was previously spotted in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal to film Mission Impossible movie has honoured Mzansi.

The American superstar, who was also spotted in Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg in 2022 has praised South Africa.

Social media user @unclescrooch shared a video of the award-winning actor's speech on his X account on Thursday, 1 May.

He captioned the video: "Tom Cruise gave South Africa a Big shoutout. Ubuntu."

In the video, the actor says he just got back from filming in South Africa and says the country is stunning.

Cruise adds that there's a beautiful philosophy in Mzansi called ubuntu, which originated here. The term is based on the idea that humanity is based on the plural, not the singular.

"Ubuntu means essentially, I am because you are. So, I thank all of you, I am because you are," adds Cruise.

It is unclear if this video shared on X is an old footage or a recent one.

South Africans react to actor's speech

@Twistar_SA said:

"Every time I have to engage with your content, I automatically think the video is edited, whether by yourself or AI."

@KGOMOTSOTIGERCR replied:

"He shot last mission impossible in SA. I think somewhere in Limpopo."

@Mlungisi06 responded:

"Waiting for the bitter portion of the population to come throw in BEE, ANC, Affirmative Action into this. They always find a way."

@nsbusiso800 said:

"A good reminder I needed to hear once again of the greatness of our nation."

@TifZsn wrote:

"White people are incapable of Ubuntu. Great example is the land issue in South Africa."

@blackishmonday responded:

"Ububtu is the catchword behind which Africa tries to hide its runaway corruption, greed, wars, and genocide."

@sheraaz_hassan replied:

"The landlord and demented naartjie probably not happy."

@MzansisHP replied:

"USA is not a problem, it's Trump, Elon and their Administration. Dankie uBaba Tom!"

@Phalamodise

"Motho ke motho ka Batho. Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu!. That philosophy doesn't eco in the pricinct of our parliament, unfortunately. Politics and survival in politics reigns. Batho Pele! is an empty slogan that isn't practiced by any spheres of our goverments. From national to local."

