Tom Cruise Spotted in KZN & Limpopo, SA Reacts: “Getting Electricity to Work”

Tom Cruise has been spotted in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo as he's apparently here to shoot his latest Mission: Impossible film series

Mzansi peeps shared hilarious reactions to the news that the Hollywood superstar is in the country as they assumed what the new movie is about

The award-winning actor's fans shared that the film is about getting the country's electricity to work properly and dodging potholes, among other things

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has been spotted in some parts of Mzansi. The actor is in the country to film his latest movie in the Mission: Impossible film series.

The world-renowned thespian has been spotted on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal and Hoedspruit in Limpopo. The award-winning icon's social media fan account has been tracking his moves in Mzansi.

Taking to Twitter, the stan account shared pics and videos of Tom Cruise greeting locals and also flying around Oribi Gorge where he'll apparently shoot a scene, reports TshisaLIVE.

Reacting to the news of his arrival, South Africans shared hilarious reactions of what the movie will be about. Mzansi peeps are surely creative when it comes to issues affecting the country.

@WildPasts_ said:

"So Tom Cruise is filming in South Africa as we speak and I couldn’t help but wonder if the real #MissionImpossible will be getting the electricity to work and driving on our roads?"

@Vonkdieridder commented:

"Tom Cruise is shooting Mission Impossible 8 in South Africa. Here are some impossible things to do in SA. Feel free to add. 1. Dodging potholes. 2. Finding electricity. 3. Renew your drivers licence. 4. Contacting your municipality. 5. Finding an uncorrupted politician."

@sedpillay added:

"Tom Cruise is on his way to South Africa to shoot ‘Mission Impossible 8’. The whole movie is just him at Home Affairs waiting for the system to go back online."

