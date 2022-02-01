John Boyega has shared that he doesn't think he'll leave Mzansi after visiting the Table Mountain in Cape Town

The British-Nigerian actor is in the country to film The Woman King alongside Thuso Mbedu and Viola Davis

The superstar posted pics of himself enjoying the Mother City's breathtaking views while standing on top of the mountain

International actor John Boyega has landed in Mzansi. The superstar took to social media to announce his touch down in the motherland.

John is currently in Cape Town to film The Woman King. The talented thespian posted stunning pics of himself standing on top of Table Mountain.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old British-Nigerian thespian shared that he doesn't think he's leaving the country after seeing the breathtaking views in the Mother City. News24 reports that the Imperial Dreams star captioned his post:

"In South Africa... I don't think I'm ever leaving."

John's celeb friends and fans from across the globe and Mzansi took to his comment section to share their thoughs on his post.

joi2thewrld said:

"Such a beautiful country."

celiatoks wrote:

"That’s how I felt when I went. I actually started looking at what the requirements are for me to be able to get a job there. Unfortunately, for me, it was just a dream."

freedom.chaser_ commented:

"WELCOME TO SA, STAY AS LONG AS YOU LIKE."

sampsonerika said:

"Woah! Looks so cool."

nosiavery wrote:

"Enjoy motherland."

emily_rdz_2697 said:

"Loving the view, loving John."

sopheriorr added:

"What a view! Hope you're having a blast, John!!"

Thuso Mbedu to star alongside John Boyega in 'The Woman King'

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu will star alongside popular English actor John Boyega in a new movie. The excited South African actress took to social media to retweet John's post about the film.

Thuso and John will join the likes of Viola Davis as part of the cast of the historical drama titled The Woman King, which is based on true events.

John took to Twitter recently to share the exciting news. He will play the role of King Ghezo in the movie. The thespian shared that he was looking forward and proud to share the set with the likes of Thuso and Viola.

