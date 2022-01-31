“Make It Official”: SA Shares Their Thoughts After Pearl Thusi & Mr Smeg’s Date

Mzansi peeps have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg's successful #NationalLunchDate on Saturday

The media personality and Mr Smeg, real name Michael Bucwa, enjoyed a good chat over a good meal at Daruma before they went to party at Konka

The peeps want the Queen Sono actress and the social media influencer to start dating because they had so much fun on the day

Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg's #NationalLunchDate trended for the whole weekend. Mzansi peeps loved the content the two served them on their timeline at the weekend and they want the two stars to take their relationship to the next level.

Mzansi wants Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg’ to make it official. Image: @pearlthusi, @michaelbucwa

Source: Instagram

The Queen Sono actress and the popular Twitter user went out on a date on Saturday, 29 January. They enjoyed a nice meal at Daruma before partying up a storm at Konka.

Peeps have taken to Twitter to share positive reactions to the date. They've hilariously suggested that Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg must just go to Home Affairs and get hitched.

@Lutho_Noyila said:

"We are ready. Home Affairs is open tomorrow."

@_zakhe wrote:

"You guys literally set the bar high, the last time the country was glued on an issue of national importance was the retirement of mam' Noxolo.

@MbulisiBuliso commented:

"Anijoli ngani even if it's for weeks, mara jolani, life is short, y'all had so much fun with each other and we were here for it. Beyimnandi iTwitter izolo, angfun kungasho."

@Humbu58705558 added:

"Eish guys please date, the suspense is killing me."

Pearl Thusi accepts date with Mr Smeg

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg were going out on Saturday, 29 January. The popular Twitter user decided to shoot his shot at the a stunning actress and she did not disappoint him.

Mr Smeg, real name Michael Bucwa, went public and asked the Queen Sono star out on Tuesday, 25 January. Social media users lost it when Pearl accepted the date. The media personality has even shared what she'd be rocking on the day. She wrote on Twitter:

"I’m gonna wear @TshepoJeans with a @therichmnisi combo. Maybe I’ll even quickly go to @LadumaNgxokolo also, lol."

