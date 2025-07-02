A Durban nightclub owner recently opened up about being haunted by AKA's brutal assassination

The Jealousy rapper was killed in 2023, and two years later, the club owner is still traumatised by how his life was cut short

Meanwhile, the case is still being investigated as the men suspected of having made the hit remain behind bars

AKA's murder left a famous Durban nightclub owner deeply shaken. Images: akaworldwide

Source: Twitter

A famous club owner says AKA's murder still haunts him and changed the trajectory of his life.

Businessman reflects on AKA's assassination

Just over two years after Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were murdered outside of Wish restaurant in Durban, a famous businessman spoke about how the event impacted his life.

Nightclub magnate, Kgolo "Da Guru" Mthembu, who formerly owned Viewz Urban Grill and Rooftop in Durban, says AKA's killing was one of the darkest times of his life.

Kgolo "Da Guru" Mthembu says AKA's murder messed him up. Image: galston.anthony

Source: Instagram

Speaking on the G2G Podcast with Galston Anthony, Mthembu, husband of The Real Housewives of Durban star Annie, says the Run Jozi hitmaker was scheduled to perform at his nightclub, Yugo, the night he was killed. He died just hours before his performance.

Kgolo says that though he had no close ties to AKA, he was friends with Tibz, and the double murder affected him greatly:

"When you experience such a tragedy, it messes you up. It messes up your home, you drink more, and you feel alone. It adds to your problems."

He says he was home when he got the call and stopped everything to go to the scene, where he eventually saw AKA's lifeless body. But he was so shaken that he asked to be escorted:

"I asked someone to escort me, and we went through the back entrance."

To date, seven men have been arrested in connection with the murder: five in Durban, while the remaining two continue to fight against being deported to South Africa from Eswatini.

Kgolo Mthembu speaks about his past troubles

Meanwhile, in a previous interview, the businessman delved deeply into his past troubles and said he felt as though he had let a lot of people down.

Briefly News revealed how Mthembu confessed to his alcoholism:

"I was drinking two bottles of wine every day for two years. I wasn’t big on substances, but I was big on alcohol, and I overdid it. I made lots of mistakes."

Kgolo Mthembu spoke about how AKA's murder led to problems in his personal life. Images: Instagram/ kgolodaguru_exp, Twitter/ akaworldwide

Source: UGC

Moreover, he also addressed his and his wife Annie's exit from reality TV, saying he regretted giving people "power" over his life and marriage:

"I made the decision not to showcase my relationship in public. The only thing I can spread now is the testimony of God in my life. I can’t blame the show, but what I can do now is decide on what I choose to share with the public."

Speaking of marriage, Briefly News also reported on the couple's rumoured separation after allegedly unfollowing each other on social media and deleting each other's pictures from their profiles.

Fifi Cooper calls out Ambitiouz Entertainment

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Fifi Cooper's interview detailing what she experienced while signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment.

The Mafikeng rapper claims her boss was not transparent about how he was managing her money, saying he gave her a basic monthly salary that she believes was far less than what she was meant to receive from her gigs.

Source: Briefly News