‘RHOD’ Star Annie Mthembu and Hubby Kgolo “Da Guru” Allegedly Unfollow Each Other, Rumours Fly
- Annie Mthembu and her husband, Kgolo “Da Guru", have allegedly unfollowed each other
- The couple sparked separation rumours after netizens suspected that there was trouble in paradise
- Mzansi is thirsty for the tea and wonders what is going on in the Mthembu residence
Rumour has it that former Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Mthembu and her husband have unfollowed each other on social media.
Annie Mthembu allegedly unfollows hubby
Mzansi suspects that another relationship is in trouble after Siya and Rachel Kolisi called it quits, and one netizen suspects that Annie Mthembu and her husband's marriage may be on the line.
Twitter (X) user ApheleleJody revealed that the Mthembus had unfollowed each other on social media.
This comes after Da Gugu was linked to several scandals, including the alleged exploitation of DJ Wobbly, who called him out earlier in 2024:
"Annie Mthembu and Daguru unfollowed each other? Is there a divorce tender that we aren't aware of?"
Mzansi reacts to Mthembu allegations
Netizens are stunned at the news and the growing number of failed relationships:
Suchaxleo protested:
"Anne can't divorce Daguru after all that 'My husband, my husband, my husband', yhooo!"
Londekah_ was suspicious:
"She posted 'Fam' without Guru, and that was a bit sus."
MamTshonyan was stunned:
"Divorce lawyers must be coining it."
Sutwokazi claimed:
"That thing ended a long time ago; that's the real reason why she never returned to that show."
ustNorca wrote:
"What I noticed is that after that show, people's relationships go south. Literally with every season by the time they start a new one, someone is divorced or separated, it's like it has a dark cloud or something.
TiredOfWorking8 posted:
"It's been almost a year now since they stopped following each other. The guy was all over the place; he was seen with Sbahle Mpisane at a hotel, and that's when it all started to go downhill."
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za