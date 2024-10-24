Mama Joy faced backlash for her reaction to Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce, where she expressed shock and mentioned her experience with them during the Rugby World Cup

Fans criticised Mama Joy, saying she made the news about herself and that her comments were unnecessary

Many social media users called her out for being insensitive and suggested she should have stayed quiet

Media personality Joy Chauke, popularly known as Mama Joy, was roasted for her post after Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce announcement. Fans said she wanted to make the news about her.

Mama Joy faced backlash for her post after Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce announcement. Image: Oupa Bopape and Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Mama Joy reacts to Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce announcement

Mama Joy was among the millions of South Africans shocked by Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's divorce announcement. The popular sports fanatic took to social media to share her thoughts.

In a post on X, Mama Joy said she saw no signs of divorce between Siya and Rachel in France during last year's Rugby World Cup. She said:

"You invited me when you launched your ⁦⁦@KolisiFdn in Paris. The video you played about your lives, guys, I didn’t see any sign of Divorce; RWC final, you came and fetched your family and celebrated with them inside the pitch. ⁦@SiyaKolisi, Am shocked."

Mzansi reacts to Mama Joy's post

Social media users dragged Mama Joy for making the Kolisi's divorce about her. Many said she shouldn't have said anything.

@odedanilo said:

"Not everything is about you 🤍"

@Scott_villa commented:

"Joy don’t be weird."

@African_Spring added:

"The divorce doesn't have to be about you though."

@Bra_Sporo wrote:

"Kanti how old are you 🫳🏾🤣tagging people during this difficult time."

@BabySmeg said:

"South Africans and the chief mourner mentality 😭. Mind your own business please tu."

@MissRaborifi noted:

"Oh but this post is so unnecessary hle Ma."

@vbthoughts_001 added:

"What kind of tweet is this?! I would have expected a more matured, sound, positive message…instead, you seem to want to solicit gossip. Am disappointed."

SA rejects Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Siya and Rachel Kolisi dropped a bombshell on unexpecting South Africans, and the country hasn't been okay since the divorce announcement. Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from fans.

South Africans have been reeling since the news of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel's divorce. The two said they made the decision to end their marriage in a joint statement.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News