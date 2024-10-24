Mama Joy Blasted After Weighing In on Rachel and Siya Kolisi’s Divorce: “Your Post Is Unnecessary”
Media personality Joy Chauke, popularly known as Mama Joy, was roasted for her post after Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce announcement. Fans said she wanted to make the news about her.
Mama Joy reacts to Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce announcement
Mama Joy was among the millions of South Africans shocked by Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's divorce announcement. The popular sports fanatic took to social media to share her thoughts.
In a post on X, Mama Joy said she saw no signs of divorce between Siya and Rachel in France during last year's Rugby World Cup. She said:
"You invited me when you launched your @KolisiFdn in Paris. The video you played about your lives, guys, I didn’t see any sign of Divorce; RWC final, you came and fetched your family and celebrated with them inside the pitch. @SiyaKolisi, Am shocked."
Mzansi reacts to Mama Joy's post
Social media users dragged Mama Joy for making the Kolisi's divorce about her. Many said she shouldn't have said anything.
@odedanilo said:
"Not everything is about you 🤍"
@Scott_villa commented:
"Joy don’t be weird."
@African_Spring added:
"The divorce doesn't have to be about you though."
@Bra_Sporo wrote:
"For the first time in our country, we support Rachel": SA picks Rachel's side after marriage struggles
"Kanti how old are you 🫳🏾🤣tagging people during this difficult time."
@BabySmeg said:
"South Africans and the chief mourner mentality 😭. Mind your own business please tu."
@MissRaborifi noted:
"Oh but this post is so unnecessary hle Ma."
@vbthoughts_001 added:
"What kind of tweet is this?! I would have expected a more matured, sound, positive message…instead, you seem to want to solicit gossip. Am disappointed."
SA rejects Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Siya and Rachel Kolisi dropped a bombshell on unexpecting South Africans, and the country hasn't been okay since the divorce announcement. Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from fans.
South Africans have been reeling since the news of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel's divorce. The two said they made the decision to end their marriage in a joint statement.
