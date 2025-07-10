Nkosazana Daughter wowed fans with viral bikini photos taken poolside in Portugal ahead of Afronation

Social media reactions praised the star for embracing her youth, though some critics expressed disappointment over her revealing look

Fashion controversies surrounding the singer include backlash over a leather outfit at the Heineken House event and a wardrobe malfunction during a performance

Shuu! Nkosazana Daughter knows how to steal the spotlight. The star nearly broke the internet with pictures of her hot body that have gone viral.

South African singer Nkosazana Daughter is living it up in Portugal ahead of the Afronation. The hitmaker is not all about work and no play. She shared pictures lounging by the poolside, and her outfit instantly stole the show.

Taking to her Instagram page on 9 July 2025, the 24-year-old singer showed some skin in a Jamaica-inspired green and yellow two-piece bikini. Take a look at the pictures below:

Fans can't get enough of Nkosazana Daughter's body

Social media users flooded the Dali Wami hitmaker's comments section to shower her with praise for finally embracing her body and dressing her age. Nkosazana Daughter made headlines when her real age was revealed on social media.

Many South Africans admitted that they thought she was older, mainly because of how she dresses. The singer has come under scrutiny for her dressing, with people urging her to hire a stylist who can help her with her outfits.

@rickellz77_man_of_steel said:

"The only certified daughter ❤️❤️ too hot to handle."

@djaesnash commented:

"I thought u were different from other celebs, but after seeing this ..aiii suka....."

@busyfiinger wrote:

"That’s my big baby over there 😍🥰"

@daniel_dinalo_siwila added:

"You look so gorgeous🥰 nkosazana 😍❤️❤️❤️"

@talk2me_nyc wrote:

"Ok Nkosazana, I apologise, I was not familiar with your game🔥🔥"

Two times Nkosazana Daughter was called out for her dressing

Nkosazana Daughter's outfits have caused a buzz on social media. Fans have shared their thoughts on the singer's looks, and many think she needs to up her fashion game. Nkosazana stepped out for the Heineken House UEFA Champions League final watch party on Saturday, 31 May 2025, dressed in a sultry, black shiny leather and curvy attire that failed to impress fans.

Fashion enthusiasts also suffered second-hand embarrassment when the zip of her skirt broke mid-performance. Some even suggested that the red outfit she wore was not appropriate for a performance.

