Kayise Ngqula marked the posthumous 40th birthday of her late husband Farai Sibanda, with a heartfelt tribute

Celebrity reactions, including messages from Basetsana Kumalo, Nandi Madida, and Zenande Mfenyana, poured in offering support and love on the emotional day

Grief expert Paula Quinsee advised that during painful anniversaries, leaning on supportive communities or professionals can aid in the healing process

Media personality Kayise Ngqula reflected on her life following the death of her husband, Farai Sibanda. Sibanda passed away in a horrific car accident in 2019.

Kayise Ngqula celebrated her late husband, Farai Sibanda's heavenly birthday. Image: @kayise_ngqula

Source: Instagram

The media personality took to her Instagram page on Monday, 7 July 2025, to remember her late husband and reminisce about the good times they spent together.

The media personality shared several videos showing how Sibabda, who would be turning 40 this year, was a hands-on husband and father to their son, Tinashe Zuko. Kayise wrote that she was looking to celebrate the 40th birthday milestone with Sibanda, but God had other plans. The post read:

"Today would have marked your 40th birthday 🎈 🥳… a milestone I had hoped to share with you in the physical however God saw it best that we have you as our spiritual guide and for that we are eternally favoured. Thank you for being the best partner I could ask for in creating and nurturing this precious life. We love you FOREVER!! 🥹🤍. Happy posthumous birthday Tata kaTinashe Zuko. Love Mai Tinashe."

Fans react to Kayise Ngqula's emotional post

Kayise's followers, including Basetsana Kumalo, Nandi Madida and Zenande Mfenyana were touched by Kayise's post. Many sent the star love and strength as she navigates the emotional day.

@basetsanakumalo said:

"Oh Mntanam’ I have watched you rise up, find your own voice and fulfill your destiny that God has purposed for your life. You are such an incredible mother to my grandson. You are doing so well and your husband watches over you both from heaven. I love you. 🤍"

@nandi_madida commented:

"Sending you love ❤️"

@zenandemfenyana wrote:

"Sending you all my love ❤️❤️❤️"

@dimpleszan added:

"This pain I know so well - happy heavenly birthday to your Man, uBaba weNgane yakho 😍❤️🙏🏾"

wifeymommy4life said:

"Sis you are strong❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌may God guide you always."

@truly_vikki wrote:

"Happy Heavenly Birthday to Baba Tinashe. May God continue to strengthen you Mai Tinashe. ❤️❤️"

Kayise Ngqula remembered her late husband, Farai Sibanda, on his 40th birthday. Image: @kayise_ngqula

Source: Instagram

Briefly New spoke to relationship expert Paula Quinsee about dealing with grief on special events like a late loved one's birthday or death anniversary. She stressed the importance of reaching out to others who understand your pain whether it be family, friends, support groups or a professional as sharing memories or simply having someone listen can enhance your healing journey.

