Former Nigerian international goalkeeper and Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Daniel Akpeyi has brought his playing career to an end, officially announcing his retirement after a 10-year spell in South Africa’s Betway Premiership.

The goalkeeper moved to South Africa in 2015 from Warri Wolves FC in Nigeria and went on to build a solid reputation in the PSL. During his time in the league, he turned out for Chippa United, Kaizer Chiefs, Moroka Swallows, and Marumo Gallants, eventually accumulating more than 220 appearances in all competitions and keeping 77 clean sheets.

His standout period came at Chippa United, where he featured in 109 matches, registered 35 clean sheets, and conceded 105 goals. Those performances paved the way for his move to Kaizer Chiefs. Despite playing for one of South Africa’s biggest clubs, he did not manage to win any major trophies before the end of his PSL journey.

On the international stage, his consistent displays earned him 19 caps for Nigeria’s Super Eagles. Before moving abroad, he had earlier stints in Nigerian football with Gabros International FC, Nasarawa United FC, and Heartland FC.

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“I have retired,” Daniel Akpeyi confirms end of playing career

Speaking during the 2026 Toyota Cup launch at Naturena Village on Tuesday, Akpeyi reflected on his football journey after being included in the Kaizer Chiefs Legends team set to face Jozi Masters in a curtain-raiser fixture scheduled for 26 July 2026 at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Rustenburg, ahead of the main match between Kaizer Chiefs and Scottland FC.

Ahead of what will be his first appearance in a Kaizer Chiefs legends exhibition game, the 39-year-old confirmed he has officially retired from professional football.

“It feels exciting to be part of this team. I feel privileged to be here this early compared to others who spent many years at the club and won trophies — that’s what defines a legend. I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Akpeyi said. “It’s quite surprising to be here speaking about Kaizer Chiefs legends.

I’ve retired from active football and I’ve already started my coaching courses. I’m now waiting for the chance to begin coaching full-time.”

Akpeyi ended his playing days at Marumo Gallants, leaving the club after the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

Back in October 2025, he had already hinted at retirement in an interview with FARPost, where he outlined his ambition to move into goalkeeping coaching. At the time, he held a CAF D Coaching Licence and planned to progress to the CAF C Licence in 2026.

Source: Briefly News