An Instagram user named Lerato Phithi shared a video on Instagram showing her family revealing a brand new BMW belonging to her sister

The family lined up one after another, each denying ownership of the car before the real owner stepped forward

South Africans flooded the comments section with pride, saying the clip made them smile from ear to ear

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Some screenshots sourced from the clip. Images: Lerato Phithi

Source: Instagram

A South African family left Mzansi emotional after sharing a video revealing a brand new BMW belonging to their doctor sister. The clip, posted on Instagram by Lerato Phithi, showed the family gathered around the car together.

Phithi captioned the post, congratulating her sister and calling her a passenger princess. She also thanked her sister’s partner, whose voice can be heard in the background of the clip.

In the clip, the family took turns standing in front of the BMW and denying they were the owner. The father spoke first, followed by the mother, then a sister, then a brother. The actual owner stepped forward last and confirmed the car belonged to her.

Family’s bond wins over Mzansi

The moment quickly gained traction online after Phithi posted it, drawing many comments from South Africans. Many said the family’s closeness came through clearly in the clip.

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One user said the video had no business making them smile that much, congratulating the family on their bond. Another said the father looked especially proud throughout the reveal.

One user said the video had no business making them smile that much, congratulating the family on their bond. Another said the father looked especially proud throughout the reveal.

Several commenters said the clip was simply beautiful to watch. One comment addressed the graduate directly by name, telling Dr Mohau how proud they were of her.

The lineup format used in the video, where each family member denies ownership before the real owner steps forward, has become a familiar way for South Africans to share good news online. Families often use it to build suspense before a reveal.

Phithi’s own bio describes her as a health sciences graduate with a passion for the medical field. The video continues to circulate online as more people come across the family’s reveal.

Watch the amazing reveal below:

More reveals featured on Briefly News

Source: Briefly News