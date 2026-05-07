A TikTok shows a family’s highly produced beachside gender reveal with coordinated traditional outfits, performers, and full event styling

It reflects how gender reveals have evolved from simple cake moments into elaborate social media-driven productions

Social media loved every part of their unique day, from the clothing to the food, as well as the gender of the baby

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The family had the reveal on the beach. Image: @africanamericanfam

Source: TikTok

The Logan family went all out for their gender reveal as they left Mzansi admiring their very different way of doing things. In the clip posted on 06 May 2026, the family of three dress in a traditional themed dress code, the father and son wear blue, while the wife dons a pink cultural-themed dress. The performers around them are dressed in similar colour-coordinated traditions.

The coordinated outfits, cultural styling, and staged choreography added to the spectacle, creating a visually captivating moment that was full of cultural pride and identity. Guests and onlookers were fully immersed as music and movement, turned an ordinary announcement into a carefully produced cultural experience.

The family had a beachside, mountain-view wedding with hired decor, food, performers, and even cinematography, making an event out of the occasion. All this to reveal that they are expecting a baby girl.

"We still can’t believe it! This is a moment we will never forget 😭❤️ None of this would’ve been possible without the incredible people who helped bring it all together:."

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The reveal was filled with good vibes. Image: @africanamericanfam

Source: TikTok

The first gender reveal

According to Prospect Magazine UK, the rise of gender reveal parties began in 2008 when an American blogger cut into a cake to reveal pink frosting, unintentionally starting a viral trend. Initially, simple celebrations using cakes, balloons, or confetti, they quickly became competitive social media spectacles as parents tried to make increasingly elaborate reveals.

Over time, the events escalated into dangerous stunts involving pyrotechnics, explosives, aircraft, and even animals, leading to serious consequences such as wildfires, injuries, deaths, and large-scale environmental damage.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Social Media Reacts

Viewers took to the Logan Fam's page to share their appreciation for the creativity and beauty of the moment. Some people also took the time to congratulate them on the new addition to the family.

Violet & Yumy ❤️😝 said:

"Omg such a beautiful and unique gender reveal 🥹🥹😭"

Cape Cravings replied:

"Thank you, Logan Fam, for allowing us to be part of your special journey 💗"

Siso 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 exclaimed:

"The best gender revealing celebration ❤️💯 I have seen. The Logan family has set new and high standards."

More Briefly News Stories on gender reveals

Cassper Nyovest announced that he and his wife are expecting a baby girl after revealing the pregnancy during a concert, later sharing maternity photos and confirming the gender to fans.

A woman shared a “karma” moment where her husband’s affair with her friend was exposed during a gender reveal, turning the celebration into an emotional confrontation that revealed betrayal and relationship tension.

A woman shared how her husband’s friend brought a DNA test to their gender reveal party, causing embarrassment and emotional tension as it disrupted what was meant to be a celebration.

Source: Briefly News