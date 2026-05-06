A TikTok video showing a Venda wedding ritual, featured a traditional foot-washing and care ceremony between a bride and her London-based husband

The moment, linked to cultural wedding practices symbolising respect, love, and humility, was followed by additional gestures of care and celebration

Reactions were mixed but mostly positive, with many praising the display of love and culture, while others questioned its meaning and significance

A Venda bride kneels down to wash grooms feet and hands. Image: @rinae_wa_mc

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video from @rinae_wa_mc posted on 10 April shows a Venda wedding moment that got people talking online. In the video, the bride kneels in front of her London-based husband and washes his feet as part of the traditional ceremony.

She starts by removing his shoes, places his feet in water, washes them, adds lotion, then puts his socks and shoes back on. The MC talks throughout, jokingly calling it a “Venda massage” and saying the man is well looked after in this marriage:

"It's a London prison here. A man is treated properly here. There's no running away. This is beautiful."

After that, she washes his hands, feeds him bananas, takes a bite herself, and gives him a drink from a traditional bowl, while guests ululate in the background. The video mixed culture and affection, and it split opinions online.

Bride feeds, clothes and offers groom food. Image: @rinae_wa_mc

Source: TikTok

A ritual that signifies respect

The foot-washing moment is part of most South African cultural wedding customs. It is seen as a symbol of respect, love, and humility, where the bride shows care for her husband and, in some interpretations, his family. It usually happens after other traditional steps like giving gifts to the groom’s family. In some versions, the bride washes the groom’s feet, sets up a space for him, and is joined by bridesmaids in a celebratory way.

View the TikTok video below:

Reactions highlight love, culture, and respect

Many people reacted positively to the post, praising the couple’s love and cultural display as beautiful and meaningful. Others spoke about respecting traditions and family values, while some simply congratulated them or shared emotional and playful comments. Some users wanted to see more.

This is what Mzansi had to say on @rinae_wa_mc's page:

virginiathebe said:

"What does this symbolise?"

khensie wrote:

"Thank you so much for doing your Venda culture at your husband's future power of truth, love, and good bless you girl 🙏"

Valybaby praised:

"Ncoooooh this is beautiful to watch 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Rialivhuwa 💕 noted

"Zwi sumbedza mikhwa❤️" (It shows respect)

kingfish👑🧜‍♂️🧜‍♂️ asked:

"Zwino mashaka a munna agai" (where are the groom's relatives)

PHATHUTSHEDZO NENGOV said:

"wow hezwi zwonaka ngoho" (This is really beautiful)

Hulisani noted:

"nzhelele huna serious Love 😍 I'm proud 😊😊" (There's serious love in prison)

Rudzie Lulyshean Mukwevho requested:

"Part 2, please this nice🥰"

More Briefly News articles on wedding customs

A UK man featured in a Briefly News story went viral after practising traditional wedding dance steps as part of preparations for his wife’s cultural wedding ceremony.

A Nigerian makoti was pictured stunning guests at her South African wedding, with photos of her traditional celebration going viral and drawing praise for the beautiful blend of cultures and her elegant bridal look.

Zulu traditional wedding attire features colourful, symbolic clothing that reflects cultural pride, with brides and grooms often wearing beaded accessories, skirts, headpieces, and regalia.

Source: Briefly News