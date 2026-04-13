A post on TikTok showed people a couple from two different countries who celebrated their big day together

The lovebirds got people's attention after showing off photos of their intercultural wedding

Online users had a lot to see after seeing that a South African man fell in love with a woman from a different African country

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A post on TikTok left people raving about true love between a Tswana man and a Nigerian. A man and woman from different African countries walk down the aisle in a colourful wedding.

A South African man got married to a Nigerian woman. Image: @de_aims

Source: TikTok

Photos of the wedding were shared on TikTok were posted on 13 April 2026. The images gained attention as people shared their reactions to the marriage between a South African and a Nigerian.

In a TikTok video by @2de_aims, a South African man was beaming ear to ear on his wedding day to a Nigerian woman. The post was captioned as Mzansi's "only Nigerian makoti", and their wedding showed that they embraced both cultures. The cute couple was beautifully dressed in traditional attire, calling back to each of their individual cultures in the marital garb. See the photos of the South African and Nigerian's union below:

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South Africa welcomes Nigerian makoti

Online users congratulated the couple on their union. People raved about how stunning the bride looked. Read the comments below:

The South African and Nigerian couple was together for eleven years. Image: @de_aims

Source: TikTok

user715165 was impressed:

"I love our makoti hle❤️❤️❤️God bless them."

REMEMBER THIS AND know PEACE hoped the man would be a good husband:

"My brother, make sure you take care of her❤️."

hekidaKgonyonyo exclaimed:

"Koti... We love you mfaz kaBhuti.. Cook igus for himi and all the Nigerian meals."

MERCYBRAIDS appreciated all the love:

"See the way everyone is commenting nicely, if it were to be a Nigerian guy married to a South African lady, the comment section will be filled with hateful comments, not all Nigerians are bad, let love lead 🥰🥰🥰 congratulations sisterly."

user6128941122495 cheered:

"We love you so much our makoti."

Mjukeit added:

"We love ❤️ him dearly. Our chief Makoti. 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦."

dtwo_hd exclaimed:

"Welcome daughter in law… let love live!"

Lizzy MaNgcobo said:

"Lona ke umakoti wethu🥰 mele ahlale emzini🥰"

mavmao wrote:

"Auwa are kreyeng ditlogolo byanong go lekane hle🥰❤️❤️😂🙈"

amanda added:

"Thank you koti for loving our brother."

Done was delighted:

"Congratulations, guys. I love you, people of our generation. God bless your marriage."

user715165 said:

"I love our makoti hle❤️God bless them."

jasonmasobe 🇿🇦 wrote:

"Our makoti our beautiful Nigerian makoti🔥"

zuket09 was impressed by the couple:

"My sister you are blessed with a great South boy 😍.."

Other Briefly News stories about couple's

People were impressed by a bride who showed off the massive money bouquet she got at her traditional wedding.

A bride who wrote a dress embracing both traditional and modern aesthetics impressed online users

Two lovers painted the town red in their matching outfits in a video that left people swooning over their unmistakable bond.

South Africans could not stop reading about the relationship between a white South African and a Xhosa man whose partner was completely immersed in his culture.

Source: Briefly News