A clip of an interracial couple getting married at a traditional Xhosa wedding had Mzansi singing praises for them

In the video, the pair are surrounded by their family with the bride's dressed in the attire to suit the occasion

South Africans were filled with the spirit of Ubuntu and talked about how amazing it was to see two people of different backgrounds happy together

South Africans were in the mood for celebration when an interracial couple got married in a traditional Xhosa ceremony. Images: Eastern Cape is beautiful/ Facebook, JohnnyGrieg

The spirit of celebration was in the air when a clip of an interracial couple getting hitched at a traditional Xhosa wedding was shared online. The video shows a Xhosa man and his white wife dressed in the clothing found in the culture. South Africans praised the scene and loved how people from two different cultures can come together like that.

Two worlds colide

The Eastern Cape is beautiful Facebook account shared the clip of the wedding. On the one side of the couple, you can see the bride's family dancing along with them. One of them wipes away a tear from her face as they all continue to dance together.

See the heartwarming video below:

Love is in the air

One of the commenters pointed out that the man was very proud and happy to be marrying his wife. Another beautiful aspect of the clip is the attire worn by those attending. The Xhosa culture's clothing is filled with black and white colours with beautiful geometric shapes and lines used throughout the patterns.

Interracial weddings and couples are a rare sight to see in some parts of South Africa. Image: Tadamasa Taniguchi

South Africans only had positivity to share when it came to the clip, with congratulations peppering the comments.

Read them below:

Sabelo Mbolekwa said:

"This dude is wearing his heart on the sleeve. He's so proud of falling in love with this girl."

Andile Tshazibane mentioned:

"I love the support from the wife side jooo it’s amazing."

Mso Bhanqo commented:

"Love is very beautiful especial when its coming from both sides."

Luthando Jack posted:

"This guy did himself a huge favour, congratulations 🎊 To him and his bride... Wishing them all the best 👍🏿"

Pamela Xaba shared:

"As much as she seem she doesn't understand the song but she Dance with a confident 🥰 To show that this is her big day and she doesn't want to miss any 🤩🤩 Shout out to the wife she so beautiful 😍"

Gcogco Soni Mamgebe said:

"Ncoooo thus guy is so happy, I don't know how many times I repeated thus video. I am so in love with both of you ❤️"

Christinah Pitso mentioned:

"That's amazing and both families celebrate with the young couple ❤️🎉"

