The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has hit out at President Cyril Ramaphosa over his response to Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's claims

The president will address the allegations made by the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, a week after they made headlines

South Africans were divided by the MK Party's comments, as social media users shared mixed reactions to the statement

The MK Party is unhappy with President Cyril Ramaphosa over his delayed response to Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations. Image: Siyabonga Sokhela/ Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has blasted President Cyril Ramaphosa for his response to the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner dropped a few bombshells on 6 July 2025, when he implicated senior members of the police in cases of corruption.

The president, who was in Brazil at the time of Mkhwanazi's press briefing, promised to deal with the matter when he returned, and has since indicated that he will address the nation on Sunday, 13 July, about the claims.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Why is the MK Party unhappy?

The official opposition has now blasted the president over his handling of the matter, saying that this was an emergency and needed urgent attention.

Speaking outside Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 11 July, where alleged crime kingpin, Vusumuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala was appearing, the party's Abel Tau accused the president of ‘abandoning his post’ during a national crisis.

“This is an emergency. This is a matter of national security. We would have expected the president to land and immediately call a press briefing to address the nation. Instead, he acted as though nothing had happened," Tau said.

"He might as well have stayed in Copacabana sipping cocktails," he exclaimed.

Tau says Ramaphosa is compromised

The party also alleged that Ramaphosa's failure to act was because key individuals named in the allegations were closely linked to him, including Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Mchunu has previously faced allegations of interfering in the Phala Phala matter, something the president never faced any charges over. Tau claimed that Ramaphosa was protecting his own interests by shielding others.

“The president himself is compromised. It’s a classic case of ‘you scratch my back, I scratch yours.’ He can’t act decisively because he’s protecting his own,” he stated.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will finally respond to Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations. Image: Foto24

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

How did South Africans respond?

Social media users were divided over the party's statement, with some ridiculing the party, while others also had little faith in Ramaphosa.

Fakazile Mkhize suggested:

"Consultations first, and then there's also DD Mabuza's funeral preparations. I am just speculating, but I might be correct."

Aubrey Dlayani Khosa noted:

"The MK Party will never say anything and not blame Ramaphosa for it. Their politics revolve around him."

Ali Ali White asked:

"What do the other parties expect to hear from your slow Ramaphosa?"

Mpho Mat Motlokwa added:

"MK are the last people to complain about slow response to corruption. All of them protected the corrupt when they were in the ANC."

Daniel Mbiza said:

"He is going to say let the law take its course."

Themba Mathibela claimed:

"He is busy with plans to protect his comrades. He will come with excuses."

Phillip Phill Cool Mosiapoa added:

"He is too slow. More than a chameleon."

Ramaphosa to hold family meeting to address allegations

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday, 13 July 2025.

The president will discuss the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

South Africans shared their thoughts on Ramaphosa's upcoming address and speculated on what he would say.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News