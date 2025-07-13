African National Congress KwaZulu-Natal convener, Jeff Radebe, weighed in on the threats of unrest

South Africans have threatened to take to the streets if Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is punished

Social media users reacted to Radebe's comments about the situation, speculating on what he meant by them

KWAZULU-NATAL - Jeff Radebe doesn’t believe there will be unrest in the country like 2021 if anything happens to Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Radebe, the African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) convener, weighed in on the possibility of unrest if the KZN Police Commissioner was punished for breaking protocol with his press briefing.

The province’s top cop held a media briefing on 6 July 2025, where he detailed corruption and political interference within the police force.

Why could there be unrest?

With Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi breaking protocol by making the allegations publicly, there are fears that he could be punished for doing so. South Africans have rallied behind the provincial commissioner, warning that they would take to the streets to defend him.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who has been accused of inciting violence during the July unrest in 2021, has also warned that action would be taken if Mkhwanazi is punished.

What did Radebe say?

Despite the numerous threats, Radebe said he did not believe that the 2021 scenes would be repeated. KZN was hardest hit by the unrest that broke out following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

"From where I sit, I don’t foresee any upheaval at the moment. This is just a normal press conference, even though it was dramatic," Radebe said.

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on Radebe’s statement, with some questioning if that was him saying that Mkhwanazi would be punished.

Squatter Rama stated:

“Essentially, he's saying that he's going to be suspended.”

Kogie Moodley noted:

“Why did the first one happen? You should not rule out the possibility.”

Dzivhuluwani Mphephu said:

“Suspend Mkhwanazi if you want to watch a movie.”

Suren Sewsunker added:

“Seriously, Radebe. General Mkhwanazi has opened a can of worms. The people of South Africa stand by him.”

Sibonelo Thabede asked:

“Did he foresee July 2021 before it happened?”

Bra Sparks claimed:

“They must try us. The whole country will be ungovernable if they touch Lt Gen Mkhwanazi.

Ramaphosa to hold family meeting to address allegations

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday, 13 July 2025.

The president will discuss the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

South Africans shared their thoughts on Ramaphosa's upcoming address and speculated on what he would say.

