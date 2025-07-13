Defence Minister Angie Motshekga has weighed in on Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to delay his response to police corruption claims

The president will address allegations made by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, a week after the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner made them

South Africans didn't share the Defence Minister's sentiments, as social media users suggested why Ramaphosa chose to wait a week

Angie Motshekga has praised Cyril Ramaphosa for taking his time to address the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Laird Forbes

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Angie Motshekga has come out in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa in the wake of the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The president has been criticised for his delayed response to the allegations, promising to address them a week after they were made. The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner surprised the nation on 6 July 2025 when he made allegations of corruption and political interference within the South African Police Service.

What did Motshekga say?

With the president away in Brazil at the time of the claims, he did promise to address them when he returned. When he eventually did arrive back in the country, he announced that he would address the nation about the allegations on Sunday, 13 July.

The move drew criticism from some, who deemed it a national crisis, but Motshekga applauded the president for doing so.

Speaking about the president’s decision, the Defence Minister argued that it would have been irresponsible if Ramaphosa addressed the issues too soon after it happened.

"I think he did well just to allow the dust to settle, but more important, to speak to all the involved parties so he has an informed perspective of what is happening,” she said.

“Even speak to intelligence officers to say what they have picked up, so you have a balanced view before you speak," Motshekga added.

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's claims will be addressed by Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Foto24

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

How did South Africans react?

Social media users didn’t share Motshekga’s sentiments, with many arguing that the dust hadn’t settled. Some even stated that Ramaphosa was playing for time.

Lucas Bokaba asked:

“Who said the dust has settled? We are waiting for Ramaphosa eagerly like lions.”

Mondli Ndlovu stated:

“For your information, it is not settled. Instead, it has spread.

Mike Brandt suggested:

“He is probably still shocked.”

Mahomed Iqbal Sheriff said:

“Ramaphosa was buying time so he could talk to his comrade before doing anything. He is not waiting for things to settle down.”

Zeewa Motaung asked:

“Who said things have quietened? We are anxiously awaiting the family meeting.”

Thabo Makgoba added:

“There's no strategy here, niks. He's backed up in a corner.”

Maphisa S Mlambo also asked:

“Quietened where? The dust hasn't settled because the story is ongoing on social media, and people haven't moved on yet.”

Abbey Mabotja questioned:

“Who said the dust has settled? Angie must just keep quiet. She is useless.”

