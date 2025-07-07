The Portfolio committee on Police chairperson Ian Cameron has called on Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to account for the claims against him

This was after KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi implicated him in a criminal syndicate

Cameron said Mchunu must account to the National Assembly and give his side of the story

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliamentary Proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Ian Cameron said Senzo Mchunu must appear before Parly. Image: @IanCameron23

Source: Twitter

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, has called on Senzo Mchunu to speak up about the allegations the South African Police Service (SAPS) KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, made against him.

What did Ian Cameron say?

According to Eyewitness News, Cameron spoke in Parliament in the Western Cape on 7 July 202, a day after Mkhwanazi made damning allegations implicating Mchunu and top cop, National Deputy Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya. He addressed a briefing of the Safety and Security Cluster Briefing on Parliament. Cameron called for urgent intervention in light of the revelations Mkhwanazi made.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Cameron said that Mchunu would have to appear before Parliament to account for the allegations of political interference levelled against him. He also said that Mchunu must clarify his relationship to Brown Mogotsi, the crime syndicate member who contacted Mkhwanazi and provided him with intel.

Mchunu previously denied having any relationship with Mogotsi, and Mkhwanazi said that Mogotsi alleged that he had access to Mchunu. Cameron remarked that if Mchunu lied, it would be considered a criminal offence. He further called for an independent commission of inquiry to investigate the fraud and corruption in the justice system.

Ian Cameron weighed in on Senzo Mchunu facing allegations of political interference. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How Mkhwanazi's allegations shook Mzansi

Mkhwanazi said that Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya are involved in a vast drug syndicate which is run out of the Gauteng province and operates nationally and in some southern African countries.

Mkhwanazi said that Mchunu and Sibiya colluded with each other to shut down the KZN's Political Killings Task Force because of the influence of Mogotsi. Mkhwanazi also said that Mchunu was a beneficiary of tenderpreneur Vuzumusi Matlala, who was arrested for allegedly trying to murder actress Tebogo Thobejane.

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's claims

Fikile Mbalula defends Mkhwanzi's uniform

In a related article, Briefly News reported that African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula defended the uniform Mkhwanazi wore during the press briefing. He said that it was the uniform of the special task force.

Mbalula addressed the media during a press briefing which responded to, among others, Mkhwanazi's allegations. He slammed claims that Mkhwanazi wore a military uniform.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News