Popular cross-border digital creators Gogo and Mo Matlou have announced that they are expecting their first child together, due in November 2026

The couple shared the happy news across their social platforms on 2 June 2026, revealing they had reached a major trimester milestone

Excited fans flooded the comment section with warm wishes, playfully joking about helping to raise the baby via their internet bundles

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Gogo and Mo announced that they will soon be a family of three with a beautiful photoshoot. Image: Gogo & Mo

Source: Facebook

New York-based influencer couple Gogo and Mo Matlou have sent waves of excitement through social media after officially announcing their pregnancy. The couple, consisting of an American woman and her Limpopo-born husband, shared the major update on their social media platforms, including Facebook, on 2 June 2026.

The big pregnancy announcement

Taking to their followers, the duo shared a heartwarming post confirming that they are well into their journey toward parenthood, expecting their bundle of joy in November. Expressing their immense happiness at keeping the news private during the early stages of development, Facebook users Gogo & Mo updated with a sweet caption that read:

“16 weeks in our own little bubble.”

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See Facebook post below:

Mzansi celebrates Gogo& Mo's pregnancy

Facebook aunties and uncles flooded the comments section, congratulating the influencer couple. They wished them a happy and beautiful pregnancy, joking that they could not wait to raise their coming niece or nephew online. Some said the post got them emotional, adding that they suspected the big announcement after seeing the glow in Gogo's recent pictures. Others wished the expectant mother a peaceful, smooth, and beautiful pregnancy journey packed with unforgettable memories.

Viewers celebrated with the duo's pregnancy and showered them with blessings. Image: Gogo & Mo

Source: Facebook

User @Pertunia Mmakgatla said:

"Why am I chopping onions, ohh maan that's beautiful, congratulations parents."

User @Nelisiwe KaSodi Mkhungo joked:

"Oh, as the Facebook aunties and uncles, we are happy for you guys. We can't wait to raise our nephew/niece using our data."

User @Prudence Lihle added:

"Every time I'm watching your videos, I'll say, ' When is she getting pregnant? We want little Matlou running around, congratulations."

User @Nompumelelo Sibanyoni shared:

"Ah, congratulations, you two. May your pregnancy be filled with good health, joy, peace, and countless precious moments. Wishing you and your little one abundant blessings as you prepare to welcome this wonderful gift into the world."

User @Prayer MK said:

"Gogo and Mo, blessings."

User @Segapo Bontle Temogo commented:

"I found myself screaming with tears streaming down my face, and at that time, the time is 21:52, and there are other tenants and a landlord in the same compound. I am so excited, congratulations."

3 Briefly News pregnancy-related articles

A university student shared a TikTok video detailing that she found out she was pregnant with her second child through a dream, sparking an online debate.

A primary school teacher shared a heartwarming classroom moment when she shared her pregnancy news with her Grade 1 learners, touching the hearts of many viewers.

A young makoti planned a surprise reveal for her mother-in-law by gifting her a pregnancy test stick in a gift bag, bringing her to tears.

Source: Briefly News