A teacher shared a heartwarming classroom moment when she shared her pregnancy news with her Grade 1 learners

The cute announcement went viral after it was shared on TikTok, getting love from online community members

Social media users were in stitches after seeing the learners' adorable reaction, taking to the comment section to share how much they enjoyed the video

A primary school educator's creative pregnancy announcement, showing her learners' innocent reactions, melted hearts across social media.

The teacher, whose TikTok handle is @lindsayyspearman, posted the clip on the video streaming platform, and it attracted 3 million views, 290K likes and over 2.4K comments from social media users who found the post adorable.

The teacher shares her big news

In the clip, @lindsayyspearman is seated in front of her Grade 1 class, radiating calmness and warmth. She starts by telling the children about the tiny kid who has been in the classroom with them and asking if they know what she means.

The question raises their curiosity, and the learners eagerly start guessing. Some confidently claim to know the mysterious tiny kid, while others giggle and chat excitedly. With a big smile, the teacher finally reveals that she has a baby growing inside her.

Watch the adorable clip below:

SA loves the teacher and her learners

After the shared clip went viral, social media users flooded the comment section, loving the children's reaction and praising the teacher's playful and heartfelt approach. The children's cuteness and innocence moved many.

User @Singer_savannah shared:

"Cute way of announcing."

User @kayla said:

"You were made to be a teacher and mommy - I can just tell 🥰."

User @JulZ added:

"The disappointment in the room when you said not til July 😂."

User @🌸 Simphiwe Gumede 🌸 said:

"You're definitely going to be an amazing mom 🥹."

User @Smalls commented:

“Can you tie my shoe?' 🤣 Kids are so funny and not bothered sometimes about us announcing the biggest news 😭😂."

User @Jill📚 added:

"This is so sweet! Telling my kindergarteners was one of the best moments of my pregnancy 😭❤️."

