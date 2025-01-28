A local woman humorously shouted at a group of young boys in her community, joking that they like things while showcasing their beautiful friendship

The lively exchange included a playful tease as the lady probed about their schooling and resourcefulness

Social media users were entertained by the wholesome relationship, with many jokingly suggesting for her to adopt the young boys

A local woman had Mzansi commenting on her beautiful relationship with young boys who she met on the side of the road. Image: @tshepisolebyana

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user formed a beautiful friendship with a bunch of university students whom she bumped into after their car got stuck because of a gearbox issue while she was driving.

The woman shared the recording with her young friends on the video streaming platform, under her handle @tshepisolebyana and it went viral, attracting 7.7K views.

Woman spots her young friends

The clip starts with the woman humorously shouting at the bunch who are parked on the side of the road, driving a VW Golf GTI and a Toyota Yaris, teasing them about liking things and claiming that the entire community was complaining about their activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She moves to strike up a more serious conversation with them, asking about their studies and the courses they are pursuing. The bond between her and his boys is visible, despite her playful reprimanding them.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves relationship between strangers

The clip garnered 1.1K comments from social media users who were thoroughly entertained by the wholesome interaction. Many praised the woman for showing the boys love and others found the playful scolding hilarious.

A woman asked youngsters with cars why they were not at school after seeing them in her area. Image: @tshepisolebyana

Source: TikTok

User @MadKhya@22 said:

"These kids got good energy man, no drinking, no smoking. just cars and vibes."

User @naomisuthu added:

"They have found a cool mom in u 😂😂"

User @Michelle Western commented:

"At this point, you're part of the squad ."

User @kwanda1ntando🇿🇦 said:

"😂😂😂Akere you called them bo charmer boy😁now they're your friends & they recruited abanye (others) to come see their cool mom🥰🥰"

User @PananaRepublik asked:

"Why does it sound like you're hyping them up?"

Lenna Stuart Kganta added:

"Adopt them all 😭😭❤️"

3 Briefly News about student flexing cars

A family surprised a young man with an Opel second-hand car after passing matric, and he loved his whip.

A young man who passed matric with seven distinctions got emotional after his dad showed him the Toyota Legend bakkie he got for him.

A high school learner with a valid driver's licence flexed driving herself to school in a ride gifted to her by her parents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News