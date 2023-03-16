One schoolgirl from Curro High School added to the amapiano dance craze on TikTok, and she had many peeps loving it

This video went viral as people could not get enough of a young schoolgirl who was dancing in class

The TikTok got over 200 000 views, and most people were in complete awe over the student's perfect hair

A Curro student danced to amapiano on TikTok and did a new routine many South Africans loved.

A Curro schoolgirl went viral after she did a new viral amapiano dance on TikTok Image: /@puffyyy.21

The video shows the girl moving to an amapiano banger. People were in the comments raving about the high schooler.

Grade 11 Curro pupil gets attention from South Africans

A pre-matriculant at Curro High School, @puffyyy.21, went viral on TikTok. The young lady was dancing while in class.

Watch the video below:

South Africans blown away by Curro schoolgirl

Mzansi loves to see school kids who can dance. Although the pupil's moves were on point, TikTokkers were more interested in her perfectly done hair.

Phile Mntungwa commented:

"Our afros didn’t look this cool in High school."

user3520844071707 commented:

"I like your hair."

Nessa commented:

"You ateeeeee."

mbalientle commented:

"Love your hair what do you use?"

user4056224013692 commented:

"Can I ask what are you applying in your hair please reply."

TheeKgaow commented:

"Wow, your hair."

Basetsana Monnapula commented:

"Ba shupe coz you are sooooo pretty, omg."

Nokukhanya commented:

"The hair."

Limpopo matrics do flawless Barcardi dance, leaves SA impressed in viral clip

Briefly News reported that a recent viral video showed Currro high school students from Polokwane having fun. The group of girls were doing the popular Bacardi dance challenge.

People immediately recognised their dance moves as Bacardi and could not stop fawning over them.

Mzansi school kids are well known for their dance talent. Online users commented on who they thought danced the best among the girls in the video. Most people picked one young lady with get glasses and an afro, who did the most during their lit performance.

