A group of school children from North Academy High School managed by Curro went viral on TikTok

The learners in Limpopo looked like they were in a drama room and busted some moves that left TikTok users stanning them

People flooded the comments to applaud the pupils at the prestigious schools for showing off their dance skills

A video recently went viral as it showed Currro high school students from Polokwane having fun. The group of girls were doing the popular Barcadi dance challenge.

Curro students did the Bacardi dance and left South African peeps impressed. Images/ TikTok/@happiest.soull

People immediately recognised their dance moves as Bacardi and could not stop fawning over them.

Curro high school pupils do viral TikTok dance

A TikTok video got thousands of views as people were amazed to see Northen Academy High School learners doing Barcardi, a dance move popular on the app. In the video, they executed the Bacardi dance with great ease.

South Africans applaud Curro school children's dancing to Barcadi

Mzansi school kids are well known for their dance talent. Online users commented to say who they thought danced the best among the girls in the video. Most people picked one young lady with get glasses and an afro, who did the most during their lit performance.

Shlelond commented:

"The day I learn Barcadi."

user4567868499 commented:

"Learning Barcadi this year"

Amapiano Lyrics(Bana Ba Piano) commented:

"Amapiano dance should be compulsory at school."

Kelvin commented:

"I love this dance so much."

Show man commented:

"I love the South African dance steps."

user9133878930190 commented:

"It's always the girls that wear glasses and afros."

Diana Kaitesi523 commented:

"South Africa has the best school uniforms."

chunkybootaddict commented:

"Nice drama room. Ours was the ghetto."

zinhle commented:

'Eish boy let me dance bacardi in my room now."

