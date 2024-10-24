2024 was a year of horrors as fans bid farewell to their many of their favourite stars

From Dingaan Thobela to Tito Mboweni, the year began on an awful note and continued to claim more lives

We took a look at the shocking number of tragic celebrity deaths as well as some of their causes

Mpho Sebeng, Connie Chiume and Dingaan Thobela are among the stars who died in 2024. Images: Instagram/ mpho_sebeng, conniechiume, Twitter/ MDNnewss

Briefly News did a rundown of the celebrity deaths that shook South Africa to the core in 2024.

1. Dingaan Thobela

Tributes poured out for The Rose of Soweto after the three-time boxing champion passed away from an illness on 29 April.

2. Mpho Sebeng

Savage Beauty actor, Mpho Sebeng, tragically lost his life in a car accident in the early hours of 5 May in Potchefstroom.

3. Malome Vector, Lizwi Wokuqala and Musa Damos Nkodo

On 24 July, the country learned of the horrific death of rising rapper, Malome Vector, who died in a car crash along with Lizwi Wokuqala and Musa Damos Nkodo.

4. Connie Chiume

Shockwaves were sent across the entertainment industry after veteran actress, Connie Chiume passed away in the hospital on 6 August.

5. Zanele Mbokazi

Famed Ukhozi FM presenter, Zanele Mbokazi, lost her battle with lung cancer on 12 August at 52 years old after being diagnosed in May.

6. Thabiso Sikwane

The seasoned broadcaster died in hospital after falling ill on 31 August, just hours before celebrating her 50th birthday.

7. Mapaputsi

Legendary Kwaito star, Mapaputsi, real name Sandile Ngwenya, sadly died on 5 September after battling an illness.

8. Darlington "Papa G" Michaels

Condolences poured in for Papa G after the former Isidingo star lost his life on 13 September after spending some time in the hospital.

9. Umfundisi uNtshebe

The late comedian and rapper, Umfundisi uNtshebe, real name Philani Mandlenkosi Mabanga, passed away in his sleep on 13 September.

10. Sello Motloung

The seasoned actor died suddenly at the age of 53 after being rushed to the hospital on 15 September.

11. Timmy Kwebulana

Veteran thespian, Timmy Kwebulana, tragically passed away at 83 years old on 19 September after a short illness.

12. Willie Matlawa

The veteran SABC Sepedi presenter was just a year into retirement after serving 40 years at the station when he sadly died on 29 September.

13. Solly Moholo

On 2 October 2024, Solly Moholo's family shared the news of the legendary gospel star's death after battling a brief illness.

14. Tito Mboweni

The "Duke of Makgobaskloof" died on 12 October 2024 at the age of 65 from a short illness. His death had a significant impact on his Twitter (X) followers.

