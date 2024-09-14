Veteran former Isidingo: The Need actor Darlington "Papa G" Michaels has died following a short stint in hospital

Michaels was reportedly taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital last week and placed on oxygen

Mzansi soap lovers, after waking up to the news, took to social media to remember Michaels for his contribution

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mzansi soap lovers have remembered the contributions of Darlington 'Papa G' Michaels to SA television. Images: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Another darling of the South African entertainment industry has fallen after the news that legendary actor Darlington "Papa G" Michaels has died.

The SABC confirmed the thespian's passing in a statement posted to X late on Friday night, 13 September.

Condolences pour in for veteran actor 'Papa G'

"The SABC is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Darlington Michaels. His immense contribution to the entertainment industry will forever be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Michaels family, friends and fans," it read.

Michaels was celebrated for portraying the infamous villain Georgie Zamdela, also known as Papa G, on the now-defunct SA soap opera Isidingo: The Need.

Rumours of the veteran actor's ill health circulated last week after he was reportedly seen at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg.

According to ZiMoja, the actor was seen struggling to breathe when the ambulance brought him in.

Entertainment commentator @PhilMphela also confirmed Michaels' death in a post. He wrote:

"RIP: Veteran actor Darlington Michaels, known for his portrayal of Georgie Zamdela, aka Papa G, on 'Isidingo', has passed away."

Condolences poured in for Michaels — the latest SA entertainer to die, joining Sandile "Mapaputsi" Ngwenya, Thabiso Sikwane, Prophet Dr Jessica Mbangeni, and Connie Chiume — with many fans expressing heartbreak.

South Africans share condolences

Others remembered his contributions to local television. Briefly News looks at the reactions.

@vusi_mygy wrote:

"You left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. May your soul rest in peace!"

@MsSlamza48562 lamented:

"When will 2024 end, please? Will we still be alive when it ends? Yhooo, this is too much."

@thbo_nvg praised:

"Not [a] veteran, but a legendary actor."

DJ Fresh's heartfelt final tribute to Thabiso Sikwane

In related news, Briefly News reported that family, friends, colleagues, and supporters gathered on Friday, 6 September, for the memorial and funeral service of renowned broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane.

Sikwane, 50, died on 31 August, her death coinciding with that of praise poet and singer Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News