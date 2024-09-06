Kwaito star Mapaputsi, real name Sandile Ngwenya, has passed away after battling an illness

Mzansi is mourning his death, with fans on social media paying tribute to his contributions to the music industry and praising his humility

Many remembered his hit song Izinja and shared heartfelt messages of gratitude

The South African music industry is mourning another great loss. Popular Kwaito star Mapaputsi has reportedly passed away after being ill for a while.

Mzansi is mourning the death of legendary Kwaito star Mapaputsi. Image: @MDNnewss

Kwaito legend Mapaputsi passes away

Kwaito star Mapaputsi has died. The star, real name Sandile Ngwenya, reportedly died on Thursday after an illness. The news about the Izinja hitmaker's assignment was shared on the microblogging platform X by the popular news blog MDN News.

The post noted that Mapaputsi died after battling an illness. The caption read:

"Kwaito legend Mapaputsi, whose real name is Sandile Ngwenya, has passed away after an illness."

Mzansi mourns Mapaputsi's death

Social media is awash with heartwarming tributes from Mapaputsi's fans and followers. Many thanked him for his contribution to the Mzansi music industry, while others commended him for his humility.

@__ThapeloM said:

"Is Mzekezeke still alive though? Cause I've never seen any media reporting him passed away."

@TheGeopol commented:

"Rip Mapaputsi, time is really moving fast."

@B__master added:

"One of the legends of the Kwaito music. RIP KING. 🕊️"

@biggieFNP said:

"What is happening to musicians these days??🥺🕊"

@WillyWizzybabe wrote:

"RIP Mapaputsi... Feels like yesterday when Izinja was blasting on Khabzela's morning show. Khabzela really plugged him. One of the best lyricists."

@aey_dear added:

"Until today i still don't know what's happening with “izinja laaa”. May his soul rest in peace."

@Inenekazi1 said:

"I was happy now I'm not. Bro made dogs famous with his song man."

